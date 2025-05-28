Inter to don unseen kit for Champions League final against PSG

IMAGE: Inter Milan did not opt for their second strip -- white shirts with blue details -- choosing to wear the third kit instead, a golden yellow shirt with black details and black shorts for the UEFA Champions League final on May 31. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Inter Milan will dress for the occasion by wearing their third, golden yellow kit in Saturday's Champions League final when they face Paris St Germain in Munich in the first official meeting between the sides.

Inter have played in six Champions League/European Cup finals to date, the first in 1964, and have never used their third kit in the showpiece match so far.

Since the Parisians are designated as the home team in the final, they will wear their first-choice kit -- navy blue shorts and shirts with a white and red stripe in the centre -- so Inter cannot play in their classic black and blue striped jerseys.

The Italians, however, did not opt for their second strip -- white shirts with blue details -- choosing to wear the third kit instead, a golden yellow shirt with black details and black shorts.

There may be superstition involved as Simone Inzaghi's side won both of their games in Europe's elite club competition when playing in yellow this term, January's 1-0 win at Sparta Prague and a 2-0 last-16 first-leg victory at Feyenoord in March.

Their only defeat in this season's Champions League, meanwhile, came at Bayer Leverkusen when they wore white shirts in December.