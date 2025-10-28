Inter goalkeeper hits and kills man in wheelchair

IMAGE: Josep Martinez has made 12 appearances for Inter Milan. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Joseph Martinez/X

A man in an electric wheelchair died on Tuesday after being hit by a car driven by Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martinez in the province of Como, Italy police said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, with police stating that the wheelchair appeared to have veered into the path of the vehicle. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

"The car driven by Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez hit a man who was in an electric wheelchair travelling on a cycle path alongside a road in the province of Como," Italian police told Reuters.

"Martinez stopped his car in order to help the man who died before the arrival of the ambulance."

Inter cancelled their scheduled press conference on Tuesday, ahead of their Serie A home fixture against Fiorentina on Wednesday.

Martinez, 27, has been capped once for Spain and serves as the second-choice goalkeeper at Inter. He joined last year from Genoa and has made 12 appearances for the Italian side.

Inter declined to comment on the matter.