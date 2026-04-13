Inter Milan Rally to Victory Over Como, Extend Serie A Lead

Inter Milan staged a remarkable comeback against Como, with Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries leading the charge, to extend their lead at the top of Serie A and solidify their title aspirations.

IMAGE: Como's Marc-Oliver Kempf tries to control the ball during the Serie A match against Inter Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como, on Sunday. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Key Points Inter Milan overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat Como 4-3, extending their Serie A lead to nine points.

Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries each scored twice, leading Inter Milan's comeback victory.

Napoli's draw against Parma allowed Inter Milan to capitalise and strengthen their position at the top of the Serie A table.

Marcus Thuram and Denzel Dumfries scored twice each as Inter Milan rallied from two goals down to beat Como 4-3 away on Sunday and extend their lead at the top of Serie A to nine points.

Inter moved to 75 points with six games remaining, taking advantage of second-placed Napoli’s 1-1 draw at Parma earlier in the day. Como are fifth with 58 points, two points behind Juventus who occupy the final Champions League spot.

Como were on top before the break and went two goals clear through Alex Valle and Nico Paz, but Thuram pulled one back with the last kick of the first half and struck again in the 49th minute after a defensive error to level the match.

Dumfries completed the comeback in the 58th minute, heading Inter in front from a Hakan Calhanoglu free kick, before adding his second in the 72nd minute from a Manuel Akanji knockdown.

Lucas Da Cunha converted a late penalty after Paz was fouled, but Inter held on to maintain firm control of the title race.

"We were struggling and went 2-0 down, but we got a goal back and that gave us confidence. After the restart, we stepped up a gear, showed a bit of character, and we turned it around, though it was certainly not easy," Inter manager Cristian Chivu told DAZN.

IMAGE: Denzel Dumfries celebrates scoring Inter Milan's fourth goal with team-mate Marcus Thuram. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

"This was a victory of maturity, where we understood the moments of the match."

Inter were sluggish early on without captain Lautaro Martinez, who missed the trip with a calf injury, as surprise package Como dictated much of the opening period.

The hosts created a stream of chances while restricting the leaders largely to attempts from distance.

Como broke the deadlock in the 36th minute when Valle reacted quickest after Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer could only parry Paz’s initial effort.

The hosts doubled their advantage on the stroke of halftime, with Paz latching onto a long ball from goalkeeper Jean Butez and sending an angled finish beyond Sommer, who got a touch but was unable to keep it out.

Inter responded immediately, Thuram turning in a Nicolo Barella cross in first-half stoppage time before levelling four minutes after the restart. A defensive mix-up saw Butez stray from his area, allowing the unmarked Thuram to loft the ball into an empty net.

IMAGE: Nico Paz celebrates scoring Como's second goal with teammates. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Dumfries then struck twice in the second half to complete the comeback, although Como remained competitive and refused to fade.

Tensions rose late on after Lucas Da Cunha converted a penalty to reduce the deficit, prompting a frantic push by the hosts for an equaliser.

Roared on by a lively home crowd, Como nearly salvaged a point when Jacobo Ramon deflected a close-range effort onto the crossbar in the closing stages.

Napoli held to draw by Parma

Elsewhere on Sunday, Napoli failed to keep pace as Scott McTominay struck on the hour to earn a 1-1 draw at Parma after Gabriel Strefezza had put the hosts ahead inside the opening minute.

On Saturday, third-placed AC Milan were thrashed 3-0 at home by Udinese, leaving Milan 12 points behind city rivals Inter in the title race.

Despite holding a significant lead at the top of the table, Chivu dismissed suggestions that the Scudetto was already secured.

"I’ll say that we are happy to get closer to that target but mathematically, we’re not there yet," he said.

Inter are scheduled to face Cagliari at home on Friday. They will then host Como next Tuesday for the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final after their first meeting ended in a goalless draw.

Como remain in contention for a Champions League qualifying berth. Manager Cesc Fabregas said he remains focused on performance rather than the immediate standings.

"I don’t know what position we are in the table, because I haven’t checked since the start of the season and I’m not going to now," Fabregas said. "I just say that it was a good performance and we don’t stop now. There are six rounds to play plus the Coppa Italia, and we’ll see where we end up."