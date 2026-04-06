Inter Milan Thrash Roma To Extend Serie A Lead

Inter Milan showcased their title credentials with a resounding 5-2 victory over AS Roma, further solidifying their position at the top of the Serie A table.

IMAGE: Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring Inter Milan's third goal against AS Roma at San Siro, Milan, on Sunday. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Key Points Inter Milan secured a commanding 5-2 victory over AS Roma, extending their lead at the top of Serie A.

Lautaro Martinez marked his return from injury with two goals, spearheading Inter's attack.

Marcus Thuram played a crucial role, assisting Martinez and scoring a goal himself.

Inter Milan delivered a ruthless attacking masterclass to dismantle AS Roma 5-2 at home on Sunday, tightening their grip on the Serie A title as Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez spearheaded the rout.

The victory gave Inter a nine-point cushion at the top of the table with 72 points as they await Monday’s clash between second-placed AC Milan and third-placed Napoli in Naples, with only seven rounds of the season remaining following that fixture. Roma sit sixth with 54 points.

Inter took a 59-second lead when Thuram squared for Martinez to fire home, and though Gianluca Mancini’s header briefly drew Roma level, Hakan Calhanoglu restored the advantage for the hosts in first-half stoppage time with a long-distance strike.

Thuram and Martinez combined again early in the second half, with the Frenchman threading a pass for Martinez to sweep in his second before Thuram headed home a corner minutes later. Nicolo Barella added a fifth for the hosts just after the hour mark, while Lorenzo Pellegrini pulled one back for the visitors.

"We needed to get out there with the right attitude, because Roma are a very strong team, who play man for man. We are happy, Thuram made the difference, as he usually does," Martinez told DAZN.

Martinez's Triumphant Return

Inter captain Martinez marked his return from a muscle injury with a goal on his first league appearance since February as the hosts made a fast start.

Thuram broke down the right inside the opening minute and squared for Martinez, who slipped away from his marker to guide a first-time finish into the roof of the net.

“It’s true I have a special bond with Lauti, (Martinez) he is our captain and sets the example in the most difficult moments. He did that in the first minute today and we are so glad he’s back with us," Thuram said.

IMAGE: Nicolo Barella scores Inter Milan's fifth goal. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Inter dominated the early stages in search of a second goal, but Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar produced a series of saves to frustrate the home side.

Roma gradually grew into the game as Inter’s intensity dropped and went close to levelling but Yann Sommer made a fine reflex save to tip away Donyell Malen’s looping header. The visitors were rewarded five minutes before halftime when Devyne Rensch’s lofted cross was headed in by an unmarked Gianluca Mancini to make it 1-1.

Inter regained the lead deep into first-half stoppage time through an outstanding strike from Calhanoglu, who drove a long-range effort from around 35 metres that dipped under the crossbar.

The hosts resumed after the break with renewed urgency and restored their two-goal cushion in the 55th minute, Thuram again the provider after winning possession high up the pitch and slipping a pass through for Martinez to sweep home his second.

Roma’s defensive lapses were exposed again three minutes later as Thuram, left unmarked at the near post, headed in from a corner to make it 4-1.

Defender Alessandro Bastoni was applauded by the home supporters when substituted just before the hour mark in a show of support following intense media criticism after his red card in Italy’s World Cup playoff defeat by Bosnia-Herzegovina.

“When you talk about Bastoni and all the Italians in the squad... they give everything, even when Italy went out, they worked with heads held high and were ready to deliver tonight,” Martinez said.

With the contest effectively settled, Barella added Inter’s fifth goal in the 63rd minute before Pellegrini replied seven minutes later.