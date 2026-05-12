Resilient Inter Kashi Hold Mohun Bagan To Draw

Mohun Bagan Super Giant were frustrated by a resolute Inter Kashi defence, resulting in a goalless draw in their Indian Super League encounter.

IMAGE: Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

Key Points Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Inter Kashi played to a goalless draw in their recent Indian Super League match.

Despite dominating possession, Mohun Bagan were unable to break down Inter Kashi's disciplined defence.

The draw puts Mohun Bagan level on points with East Bengal FC, but behind on goal difference in the ISL standings.

Inter Kashi's goalkeeper, Shubham Dhas, made crucial saves to deny Mohun Bagan a late winner.

Inter Kashi's organised defence and resilient performance earned them a valuable point against Mohun Bagan.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant were held to a goalless draw by a resolute Inter Kashi side in their Indian Super League clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Tuesday.

Despite dominating possession for large spells, the Mariners were unable to break down a disciplined Inter Kashi defence, as both sides settled for a point.

The result takes Mohun Bagan to 22 points from 11 matches, level with leaders East Bengal FC, but behind on goal difference. Meanwhile Inter Kashi remain 10th with 12 points. Mohun Bagan SG's Deepak Tangri was awarded Man of the Match.

Early Chances And Defensive Solidity

The Mariners made a lively start with midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad testing the Inter Kashi defence early on, but his two attempts in quick succession, couldn't find the target.

Abhijit Mondal side had a chance to take the lead in the ninth minute and disrupt Mohun Bagan's rhythm.

An early opening fell to Mohammed Asif after a clever move involving Alfred Planas, Nauris Petkevicius, and Sergio Llamas, but his effort drifted narrowly wide, offering a glimpse of Inter Kashi's attacking intent.

Mohun Bagan gradually assumed control of possession, with Sahal orchestrating play in midfield. The home side created half-chances through Sahal and Robinho, but Inter Kashi's compact defensive shape ensured clear opportunities remained scarce.

Dimitrios Petratos and Jason Cummings tried to find a rhythm but lacked the final touches and set-pieces proved to be Mohun Bagan's most consistent avenue.

Yet Inter Kashi's backline, marshalled by Narender Gahlot and David Humanes, stood firm. At the other end, Planas came close late in the half, but his effort sailed over as the visitors continued to threaten sporadically.

The first half ended goalless, with Mohun Bagan enjoying the majority of possession but failing to register a meaningful test for Inter Kashi goalkeeper Shubham Dhas.

Second Half Pressure And Goalkeeping Heroics

Mohun Bagan head coach Sergio Lobera responded at the break with attacking changes, introducing Liston Colaco and Jamie Maclaren in search of a breakthrough. The Mariners increased their intensity, with Dimitri Petratos and Maclaren linking up well in advanced areas.

Petratos forced a save early in the second half, while long-range efforts from Colaco and Aldred failed to trouble the scoreboard.

Mohun Bagan continued to probe, but Inter Kashi's defensive discipline, led by Rohit Danu, Sandip Mandi and Narender, restricted space in and around the penalty area.

A promising move in the 66th minute saw Manvir Singh cut the ball back for Sahal inside the box, but once again Inter Kashi held their ground with a crucial block at close range.

As the match wore on, Inter Kashi grew in confidence, introducing fresh legs and managing possession smartly to disrupt Mohun Bagan's rhythm. Jayesh Rane had a sight of goal following a counter, but his effort sailed over.

The Mariners pushed hard in the closing stages, with Maclaren coming closest in the 85th minute, only to be denied by an excellent save from Shubham Dhas, who stretched to deflect the effort away.

Moments later, Tom Aldred headed wide from a corner as frustration grew among the home side.

Late Drama And Final Whistle

Inter Kashi nearly snatched a late winner in stoppage time when Rohit Danu broke forward, but Vishal Kaith came off his line swiftly to deny the chance.

Mohun Bagan made some attempts towards the dying moment with freekicks from Colaco, but couldn't find the winner. In the end, Inter Kashi's organised and resilient performance earned them a well-deserved point, while Mohun Bagan were left to reflect on missed opportunities despite controlling over 70 per cent of possession.