ISL: Thoi Singh's late strike denies Odisha FC victory

Inter Kashi staged a dramatic late comeback to secure a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC in a thrilling Indian Super League encounter on Saturday, with Thoi Singh netting the crucial equaliser after an earlier own goal.

Photograph: Indian Super League/X

Key Points Inter Kashi secured a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC in their Indian Super League match on Saturday.

Odisha FC initially took the lead in the 58th minute due to an own goal from Inter Kashi defender Pratik Chaudhari.

Thoi Singh scored a crucial late equaliser for Inter Kashi, levelling the score at 1-1.

Both teams had several scoring opportunities throughout the match, particularly in the first half.

Inter Kashi goalkeeper Albino Gomes made a key save in the 76th minute to prevent Odisha from doubling their lead.

A late fightback helped Inter Kashi force a 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League match against Odisha FC at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Saturday.

Odisha FC took the lead in the 58th minute when an own goal from Inter Kashi defender Pratik Chaudhari put them ahead.

But Thoi Singh scored the all-important equaliser for Inter Kashi to level the scores and the game ended in a draw.

Early Exchanges And Missed Opportunities

Both sides looked for an early breakthrough, with Inter Kashi testing Odisha's defence through Sajad Parray and Wayne Vaz in the opening 15 minutes.

Parray's left-footed effort from outside the box went wide, while Vaz also missed the target after being set up by Jitendra Singh.

Odisha FC responded with chances of their own. Rahim Ali's effort from the left side of the box was blocked in the 22nd minute, while the visitors continued to threaten from set pieces.

Rahim had another opportunity in first-half stoppage time but sent his shot wide, as the teams went into the break goalless.

Second Half Drama And Equaliser

Inter Kashi started the second half on the front foot, with attempts from Rosenberg Gabriel and Wayne Vaz blocked by the Odisha defence. However, the visitors broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when Chaudhari scored the own goal.

In the 76th minute, Odisha came close to doubling their lead when Mahmoud Eid connected with a pass from Lalrinfela Khiangte, but Inter Kashi goalkeeper Albino Gomes produced a save to keep his side in the contest.

Inter Kashi's persistence paid off late in the second half. Following a set-piece situation, Thoi found space in the centre of the box and fired a left-footed effort into the bottom-left corner to level the score at 1-1.

Inter Kashi pushed for a winner in the closing stages, but Aritra Das's direct free-kick sailed high and wide. Neither side could find a decisive goal, and the contest ended in a draw.