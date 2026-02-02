Ink it, Carlitos! AO champ Alcaraz reveals tattoo plan

Fresh off Australian Open glory, Carlos Alcaraz plans a kangaroo tattoo after becoming the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam.

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz poses with the Australian Open Trophy during the Men's Singles Winner's Photo Shoot at Carlton Gardens, Melbourne, Australia, on Monday. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz's immediate focus will be on getting a tattoo to mark his Melbourne Park triumph.

The World No 1 celebrated becoming the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam by overhauling Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena on Sunday

He has commemorated previous major wins with body art -- a strawberry for Wimbledon, the Eiffel Tower for the French Open, the date of his first US Open title and after his second in New York, the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn Bridge.

'I've said it's going to be a kangaroo, for sure,' the seven-times Grand Slam champion added.

'It's going to be in the leg, for sure ... I don't know the right, the left one. So I got to choose a good spot, but it's going to be for sure close to the French Open or Wimbledon.'

Alcaraz posed for photographers Monday with the ornate Australian Open trophy, looking casually stylish in black, in loafers and no socks. The photo shoot took place at the Royal Exibition Building among gardens in central Melbourne.

'A dream come true for me, a career Grand Slam'

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning the Australian Open men's singles against Serbia's Novak Djokovic on Sunday. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

According to reports in the Australian media, Alcaraz spent the night after his victory with his family in his hotel suite, ordering pizza, beer and champagne.

In a social media post to fans during the photo shoot, Alcaraz said 'I still can't believe that I just made it.

'A dream come true for me, a career Grand Slam. I'm enjoying this amazing moment. I can't forget the support and the love I've received.'

After completing his historic win on Sunday, Alcaraz admitted 'I hate to lose.'

Alcaraz on match-winning point

He explained his mindset at the moment of victory.

'Before the last point ... a lot of things came to my mind, to be honest. I was really nervous, I was shaking almost. So once I saw the ball go out, I was like 'alright, I made it'.

'It was a great feeling, thinking about my family and my team as well.'