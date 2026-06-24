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Injury scare! Senegal's Mendy ruled out of FIFA World Cup

June 24, 2026 18:47 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Senegal's star goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been ruled out of the crucial World Cup match against Iraq following a knee injury sustained during their recent game against Norway, impacting the team's tournament prospects.

Senegal

IMAGE: Senegal's Edouard Mendy is helped off the pitch as he is substituted after sustaining an injury. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Key Points

  • Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is ruled out of the World Cup match against Iraq due to a knee injury.
  • Mendy sustained the injury during Senegal's 3-2 loss to Norway, leaving the field in the 63rd minute.
  • Further medical examinations are underway to precisely assess the nature of Mendy's ligament issue.
  • Both Senegal and Iraq are coming off two losses as they head into their final Group I game.

A knee injury sustained during Monday's loss to Norway has ruled out Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy from Friday's World Cup match against Iraq, his national team said on Wednesday.

Mendy suffered the injury while trying to make a save, and he left the field in the 63rd minute with Norway leading 3-1. Norway won 3-2 after Ismaila Sarr scored his second goal in added time.

 

Media reports said Mendy, 34, had suffered a ligament issue.

"Further medical examinations are underway to precisely assess the nature of his injury and determine the course of his participation in the competition," the Senegal team posted on X.

Senegal and Iraq are both coming off two losses going into their final Group I game in Toronto.

Source: REUTERS
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