HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Injury puts Sindhu out of Asia Mixed Team Championship

Injury puts Sindhu out of Asia Mixed Team Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 09, 2025 11:51 IST

x

P V Sindhu

IMAGE: P V Sindhu was a member of India's squad that won the bronze medal in the previous edition of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship. Photograph: P V Sindhu/Instagram

Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler P V Sindhu pulled out of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship in China due to a hamstring issue, dealing a huge blow to India's chances of improving the hue of the medal in the prestigious edition.

The tournament in Qingdao is from February 11 to 16. 

India's shuttlers are currently undergoing training at a camp in Guwahati.

 

Besides Sindhu, the other leading players at the camp are Lakshya Sen, H S Prannoy and the formidable doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

Sindhu was a member of the squad that won the bronze medal in the previous edition of the tournament.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share I won't be travelling with the team for BAMTC 2025. While training on the 4th (February) in Guwahati, I felt a twinge in my hamstring. Despite my efforts to push through with heavy taping for our country, an MRI has revealed that my recovery will take slightly longer than I initially expected," said the 29-year-old Sindhu in a post on 'X'.

Sindhu has grappled with injuries since winning her maiden women's singles gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The star shuttler sustained a left foot stress fracture injury during the Games, which kept her out of all remaining tournaments in 2022, including the World Championships and World Tour Finals.

India are placed in a tough Group D alongside runners-up South Korea and Macau.

They begin their campaign against Macau on February 12. Next, is a tough outing against South Korea, on February 13.

Sindhu wished the team luck, saying she would be "cheering from the sidelines".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

FA Cup PIX: Manchester City survive; Chelsea crash out
FA Cup PIX: Manchester City survive; Chelsea crash out
Can Kohli recreate old magic in Cuttack?
Can Kohli recreate old magic in Cuttack?
PIX: Alcaraz, de Minaur to clash in Rotterdam final
PIX: Alcaraz, de Minaur to clash in Rotterdam final
Mbappe rescues Real Madrid in draw with Atletico
Mbappe rescues Real Madrid in draw with Atletico
Grant Fisher smashes 3,000m World indoor record
Grant Fisher smashes 3,000m World indoor record

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ways To Destress Your Daily Life

webstory image 2

Corn, Corn & More Corn For You: 9 Delish Recipes

webstory image 3

Recent CMs Who Lost Their Seats

VIDEOS

Freed Palestinian prisoners welcomed with celebrations in Gaza2:51

Freed Palestinian prisoners welcomed with celebrations in...

Amid rift rumours, Parineeti, Raghav attend Priyanka's brother's wedding0:43

Amid rift rumours, Parineeti, Raghav attend Priyanka's...

Pankaj Tripathi, family visit Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj0:56

Pankaj Tripathi, family visit Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD