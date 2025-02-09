Injury puts Sindhu out of Asia Mixed Team Championship

IMAGE: P V Sindhu was a member of India's squad that won the bronze medal in the previous edition of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship. Photograph: P V Sindhu/Instagram

Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler P V Sindhu pulled out of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship in China due to a hamstring issue, dealing a huge blow to India's chances of improving the hue of the medal in the prestigious edition.

The tournament in Qingdao is from February 11 to 16.

India's shuttlers are currently undergoing training at a camp in Guwahati.

Besides Sindhu, the other leading players at the camp are Lakshya Sen, H S Prannoy and the formidable doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

Sindhu was a member of the squad that won the bronze medal in the previous edition of the tournament.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share I won't be travelling with the team for BAMTC 2025. While training on the 4th (February) in Guwahati, I felt a twinge in my hamstring. Despite my efforts to push through with heavy taping for our country, an MRI has revealed that my recovery will take slightly longer than I initially expected," said the 29-year-old Sindhu in a post on 'X'.

Sindhu has grappled with injuries since winning her maiden women's singles gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The star shuttler sustained a left foot stress fracture injury during the Games, which kept her out of all remaining tournaments in 2022, including the World Championships and World Tour Finals.

India are placed in a tough Group D alongside runners-up South Korea and Macau.

They begin their campaign against Macau on February 12. Next, is a tough outing against South Korea, on February 13.

Sindhu wished the team luck, saying she would be "cheering from the sidelines".