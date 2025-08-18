Injury ends Anahat's historic run in Bega Open final

IMAGE: Anahat Singh, 17, created history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the final of a PSA World Tour Copper-level event. Photograph: JSW Sports/Instagram

India's squash sensation Anahat Singh finished runner-up at the NSW Squash Bega Open 2025 after an ankle injury forced the youngster to retire midway during the final in Bega, Australia, on Sunday.



The 17-year-old created history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the final of a PSA World Tour Copper-level event. However, the teenager had to retire hurt against Egypt's Habiba Hani, trailing 4-10 in the fourth game and just one point away from defeat.



Anahat started strongly, clinching the opening game 11-9, but Hani bounced back to win the next two games. The Indian, who was carrying an ankle injury, trailed 4-10 in the fourth when she conceded the match, just a point away from defeat.



Despite the heartbreak, her campaign was full of grit and memorable performances. In the semi-finals, the second-seeded Anahat battled through pain to outlast Egypt's Nour Khafagy 3-2 (10-12, 11-5, 11-5, 10-12, 11-7).



Earlier, she defeated South Africa's Hayley Ward 3-0 (11-4, 11-9, 14-12) in the quarters after sweeping aside Australia's Sarah Cardwell 3-0 (11-3, 11-3, 11-4) in the round of 16.

She had received a bye in the opening round.On the other hand, champion Habiba Hani had knocked out India's Akanksha Salunkhe in the semi-finals, while Tanvi Khanna exited in the second round and Remashree Muniady bowed out in the first.

Anahat's rise has been remarkable over the past couple of years. She won a medal at the World Junior Championships by winning bronze in Egypt earlier this year. She ended the country's 15-year wait for an individual medal at the under-19 event.



She also clinched the Asian senior doubles titles in women's and mixed categories, besides making her senior World Championship debut in Chicago.



In 2024, she lifted as many as nine PSA Challenger titles, and started 2025 by winning the British Junior Open U-17 crown in January. She was also part of the Indian women's team that bagged bronze at the 2023 Asian Games.



Squash will be making its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.