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Lorenzo Musetti Forced To Miss French Open With Injury

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May 14, 2026 01:19 IST

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Italian tennis star Lorenzo Musetti has withdrawn from the French Open due to a thigh injury, impacting the tournament's lineup.

IMAGE: Lorenzo Musetti has shown steady progress at the Grand Slams, reaching the Australian Open quarter-finals this year, the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2024 and the US Open quarter-finals in 2025. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Key Points

  • Lorenzo Musetti withdraws from the French Open due to a rectus femoris injury.
  • Musetti sustained the thigh injury during his defeat at the Italian Open in Rome.
  • The injury requires several weeks of rest and recovery, preventing Musetti from competing.
  • Musetti joins Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, and Jack Draper on the list of absentees at Roland Garros.

Italian Lorenzo Musetti has withdrawn from the French Open with a thigh injury, the world number 10 said on Wednesday, describing the decision as extremely difficult.

Last year's Roland Garros semi-finalist struggled physically during his round-of-16 defeat by Norway's Casper Ruud at the Italian Open in Rome on Tuesday.

 

"After yesterday's match, I underwent medical examinations which revealed a rectus femoris injury, requiring several weeks of rest and recovery," Musetti wrote on Instagram. Unfortunately, this means I won't be able to compete in Hamburg and Roland Garros - news that is incredibly hard to take.

Musetti's Disappointment And Gratitude

"A huge thank you to the Rome crowd for your incredible support. That's exactly why, despite not being 100%, I chose to step on court and give everything I had in my home tournament. I'll keep you updated."

The 24-year-old, who reached a career-high ranking of world number five in January, had been expected to mount a strong challenge at Roland Garros, where the main draw begins on May 24.

Growing List of Absentees at Roland Garros

Musetti has shown steady progress at the Grand Slams, reaching the Australian Open quarter-finals this year, the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2024 and the US Open quarter-finals in 2025.

His withdrawal added to a growing list of high-profile injury absentees at Roland Garros. Two-times defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out with a wrist issue along with Dane Holger Rune and Briton Jack Draper.

Source: REUTERS
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