Home  » Sports » Injury Forces Anahat Singh Out Of Canadian Women's Open

Injury Forces Anahat Singh Out Of Canadian Women's Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 28, 2026 15:42 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Indian squash sensation Anahat Singh has unfortunately withdrawn from the Canadian Women's Open quarterfinal due to an injury, cutting short her impressive run on the PSA Tour this year.

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Key Points

  • Indian squash player Anahat Singh withdrew from the Canadian Women's Open quarterfinal on Oct 28.
  • Her withdrawal was due to an injury, though specific details were not provided by the Professional Squash Association.
  • The 18-year-old from Delhi has had a breakout year, reaching the semifinals of the Silicon Valley Open earlier this month and the Asian Games women's singles final in Japan.

India squash star Anahat Singh withdrew from her Canadian Women's Open quarterfinal against top seed Fayrouz Aboelkheir due to an injury.

The official website of the Professional Squash Association stated Anahat pulled out of the last eight clash due to an injury but did not give its details.

 

The 18-year-old from Delhi has had a breakout year on the PSA Tour. In the Silicon Valley Open earlier this month, Anahat had upset Egyptian eight-time world champion Nour ElSherbini en route to the semifinals.

She had also made it to the women's singles final of the Asian Games in Japan.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

anahat singhsquashcanadian women's openinjurypsa tour

More From Rediff

How Mbappe's Mao Meme Backfired

How Mbappe's Mao Meme Backfired
Nilakanta Sharma Announces Retirement From Hockey

Nilakanta Sharma Announces Retirement From Hockey
India Hammer Bangladesh in Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Opener

India Hammer Bangladesh in Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Opener

Related Stories

India's Anahat Singh Reaches Canadian Open Quarterfinals

India's Anahat Singh Reaches Canadian Open Quarterfinals

Web Stories

Oppo Find X10 Is Arriving!

Oppo Find X10 Is Arriving!
Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features

Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features
Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India

Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026