Injury Forces Anahat Singh Out Of Canadian Women's Open

Indian squash sensation Anahat Singh has unfortunately withdrawn from the Canadian Women's Open quarterfinal due to an injury, cutting short her impressive run on the PSA Tour this year.

Photograph: Anahat Singh/Instagram

Key Points Indian squash player Anahat Singh withdrew from the Canadian Women's Open quarterfinal on Oct 28.

Her withdrawal was due to an injury, though specific details were not provided by the Professional Squash Association.

The 18-year-old from Delhi has had a breakout year, reaching the semifinals of the Silicon Valley Open earlier this month and the Asian Games women's singles final in Japan.

India squash star Anahat Singh withdrew from her Canadian Women's Open quarterfinal against top seed Fayrouz Aboelkheir due to an injury.

The official website of the Professional Squash Association stated Anahat pulled out of the last eight clash due to an injury but did not give its details.

The 18-year-old from Delhi has had a breakout year on the PSA Tour. In the Silicon Valley Open earlier this month, Anahat had upset Egyptian eight-time world champion Nour ElSherbini en route to the semifinals.

She had also made it to the women's singles final of the Asian Games in Japan.