HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Injured Alcaraz pulls out of Madrid Open for second straight year

Injured Alcaraz pulls out of Madrid Open for second straight year

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 20:14 IST

x

Carlos Alcaraz has been forced to withdraw from the Madrid Open due to a wrist injury, casting doubt on his French Open title defence preparations.

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz sustained the injury during a match in Barcelona. Photograph: Barcelona Open/X

Key Points

  • Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from the Madrid Open due to a wrist injury.
  • This marks the second consecutive year Alcaraz has missed the Madrid Open.
  • The injury impacts Alcaraz's clay court preparations for the French Open.
  • Novak Djokovic also withdrew from the Madrid Open due to injury.

Carlos Alcaraz will miss the Madrid Open for the second consecutive year after withdrawing on Friday with a wrist injury, dealing another blow to the world number two's clay court preparations ahead of his French Open title defence.

The 22-year-old Spaniard picked up the injury in a 6-4, 6-2 first-round win over Otto Virtanen in Barcelona but withdrew from that tournament when tests revealed the problem was more serious than initially expected.

 

Alcaraz's Injury Woes Continue

Alcaraz pulled out of the Madrid Open last year due to hamstring and groin injuries.

"There is news that is extremely hard to give. Madrid is home, one of the most special places on the calendar for me, and that's why it hurts me so much not to be able to play here for the second year in a row," Alcaraz wrote on Instagram.

"It hurts me especially not being able to be in front of my people, in a tournament that is so special. Thank you for the love as always and I hope to see you soon."

Impact on French Open Preparations

The injury throws a spanner in the works as the Australian Open champion hopes to retain French Open title next month.

The twice Barcelona champion had returned to competition 48 hours after losing the Monte Carlo Masters final to Jannik Sinner, a defeat that dropped him behind the Italian to second in the world rankings.

Djokovic Also Withdraws

Alcaraz's announcement came hours after Novak Djokovic also withdrew from the Madrid Open as he is still working through injury problems that forced him to miss tournaments in Miami and Monte Carlo.

Alcaraz's withdrawal raises concerns about his fitness for the upcoming French Open, a tournament where he is the defending champion. His absence from the Madrid Open also impacts the tournament's competitiveness and fan interest. Indian tennis fans will be keen to see if he recovers in time for Roland Garros.
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

Injured Alcaraz pulls out of Madrid Open
Injured Alcaraz pulls out of Madrid Open
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Madrid Open, eyes Roland Garros return
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Madrid Open, eyes Roland Garros return
Wrist injury forces Rafael Nadal to pull out of French Open
Wrist injury forces Rafael Nadal to pull out of French Open
Rafael Nadal out of Wimbledon due to wrist injury
Rafael Nadal out of Wimbledon due to wrist injury
'Heartbroken' Alcaraz pulls out of Davis Cup Finals
'Heartbroken' Alcaraz pulls out of Davis Cup Finals

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Kangana's Stylish Entry at Parliament Steals the Spotlight0:19

Kangana's Stylish Entry at Parliament Steals the Spotlight

'PM and I don't have wife issues': Rahul's quip draws laughs in Parliament1:22

'PM and I don't have wife issues': Rahul's quip draws...

Leader not present, deputy missing: Raghav Chadha's dig at AAP in Rajya Sabha2:17

Leader not present, deputy missing: Raghav Chadha's dig...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO