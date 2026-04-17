Injured Alcaraz pulls out of Madrid Open for second straight year

Carlos Alcaraz has been forced to withdraw from the Madrid Open due to a wrist injury, casting doubt on his French Open title defence preparations.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz sustained the injury during a match in Barcelona. Photograph: Barcelona Open/X

Key Points Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from the Madrid Open due to a wrist injury.

This marks the second consecutive year Alcaraz has missed the Madrid Open.

The injury impacts Alcaraz's clay court preparations for the French Open.

Novak Djokovic also withdrew from the Madrid Open due to injury.

Carlos Alcaraz will miss the Madrid Open for the second consecutive year after withdrawing on Friday with a wrist injury, dealing another blow to the world number two's clay court preparations ahead of his French Open title defence.

The 22-year-old Spaniard picked up the injury in a 6-4, 6-2 first-round win over Otto Virtanen in Barcelona but withdrew from that tournament when tests revealed the problem was more serious than initially expected.

Alcaraz's Injury Woes Continue

Alcaraz pulled out of the Madrid Open last year due to hamstring and groin injuries.

"There is news that is extremely hard to give. Madrid is home, one of the most special places on the calendar for me, and that's why it hurts me so much not to be able to play here for the second year in a row," Alcaraz wrote on Instagram.

"It hurts me especially not being able to be in front of my people, in a tournament that is so special. Thank you for the love as always and I hope to see you soon."

Impact on French Open Preparations

The injury throws a spanner in the works as the Australian Open champion hopes to retain French Open title next month.

The twice Barcelona champion had returned to competition 48 hours after losing the Monte Carlo Masters final to Jannik Sinner, a defeat that dropped him behind the Italian to second in the world rankings.

Djokovic Also Withdraws

Alcaraz's announcement came hours after Novak Djokovic also withdrew from the Madrid Open as he is still working through injury problems that forced him to miss tournaments in Miami and Monte Carlo.

Alcaraz's withdrawal raises concerns about his fitness for the upcoming French Open, a tournament where he is the defending champion. His absence from the Madrid Open also impacts the tournament's competitiveness and fan interest. Indian tennis fans will be keen to see if he recovers in time for Roland Garros.