Uncertainty Looms Over Abhishek's Semifinal Participation For India

India's national hockey team faces a significant challenge as star striker Abhishek's ankle injury casts a shadow over their crucial semifinal clash against South Korea on Wednesday.

Photograph: Asian Hockey Federation/X

Key Points India's chief coach Craig Fulton stated striker Abhishek is doubtful for the semifinal against South Korea on Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

Abhishek sustained the injury during the warm-up ahead of the match against Malaysia on Sunday.

India secured an 8-0 victory against South Korea, remaining unbeaten and setting up a rematch in the semifinals.

Coach Fulton emphasised the short timeline for recovery and the risk of further injury if Abhishek plays.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh expressed optimism about Abhishek's return for the crucial match.

India's chief coach Craig Fulton on Monday said in-form striker Abhishek is still doubtful for their semifinal against South Korea on Wednesday as he is yet to recover from the ankle injury he sustained during the warm-up ahead of the match against Malaysia on Sunday.

India blanked South Korea 8-0 to remain unbeaten in the tournament and will again play the Koreans in the semifinals on Wednesday in Mohali. Malaysia and Japan will feature in the other last-four game.

Abhishek's Injury Status

"We're not sure yet. We're waiting to find out. He's (Abhishek) injured, so we're seeing if he can make it back. We'll have to wait. The timeline is very short," Fulton said.

"If we play him, we'll injure him, so we're not sure. We'll see."

Coach Fulton's Assessment

The South African coach, however, was happy with his side's performance on Monday.

"Yeah, it was good. We played well. We played really well. I enjoyed it. Well, we played our style of hockey. We were good on the ball.

"And when we start to move the ball, transfer the ball, then it's difficult for them. I mean, seven-eight goals. That's a lot of goals. I'm happy," he said.

"Start again. The pressure is different. It will be different. Pressure must be on them. We need a good start. That's our key."

Captain's Optimism

India skipper Harmanpreet Singh, who scored from a penalty corner on Monday, was optimistic about Abhishek's availability for the semifinal.

"I don't know anything. I think he will be back."

He too was satisfied with India's performance against the Koreans.

"I am very happy. I think if you are getting opportunities on time and you are scoring, it is definitely an advantage. We are creating opportunities in every match, but sometimes we score and sometimes we don't.

"We have won the match. Next match is a new day, a new match, a new mindset. We will come with the same attitude," he concluded.