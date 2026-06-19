Iniyan Pa Dominates Global Chess Festival, Claims Masters Crown

Indian Grandmaster Iniyan Pa showcased his dominance at the Global Chess Festival, securing the Masters category title and a significant prize in his impressive debut performance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay

Key Points Grandmaster Iniyan Pa won the Masters category of the Global Chess Festival in his debut appearance.

The 24-year-old national champion remained unbeaten, securing 7.5 points and a prize of Rs 8 lakh.

Nithin Babu clinched the Challenger Category, while 13-year-old Madhvendra Pratap Sharma won the Junior Master Category.

Both Nithin Babu and Madhvendra Pratap Sharma have qualified for the Masters Category in the next season.

The Junior Master category offered the richest prize money for kids globally, with Madhvendra earning Rs 2 lakh.

Grandmaster Iniyan Pa lived up to his top billing, dominating proceedings from start to finish to emerge champion in the masters category of Global Chess Festival here on Friday. Already in sight of the title after the penultimate round, the 24-year-old national champion settled for a quick draw against Ajay Santhosh Parvathareddy to claim the title in his debut appearance to pocket the winner's purse of Rs 8 lakh.

Iniyan Pa's Unbeaten Run To Victory

The Erode-based GM Iniyan amassed 7.5 points to emerge champion, maintaining an unbeaten stint while conceding only three draws. Boris Savchenko had to settle for a draw against Aakash Sharadchandra Dalvi and finished second with 6.5 points.

Challenger And Junior Master Category Winners

Nithin Babu clinched the Challenger Category and Madhvendra Pratap Sharma triumphed in the Junior Master Category. Both Nithin and Madhvendra have directly qualified to play the Masters Category in the 10th season scheduled for next year. Babu, seeded sixth, defeated Ashirwad Swain in an intense battle on the top board of the Challenger section. Viresh Sharnarthi, who had been leading the event with a stupendous run of six wins from six matches, crashed to defeat in the last two rounds and finished 10th. Nithin took home Rs 3 lakhs and a trophy.

The 13-year-old Madhvendra Pratap Sharma, the top seed, also had the luxury of indulging in another quick draw against A Amanlal and tallied eight points for the title. Madhvendra earned Rs 2 lakh and a trophy in the event touted as the richest prize money competition for kids in the world. In the Junior Masters, Balananda Ayyappan finished second with 7.5 points, while Amanlal pipped Aahna Gulati and Eeshwar Veerappan Aiyappan to end third after a tie-break was applied to resolve the tie after all three scored 7 points each.