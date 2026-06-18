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GM Iniyan Pa On Brink Of Global Chess Festival Title Win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 18, 2026 13:48 IST

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GM Iniyan Pa is poised to clinch the master's section title at the Global Chess Festival in Mumbai, needing just a draw in the final round to secure his victory.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay

Key Points

  • GM Iniyan Pa holds a significant one-point lead in the master's section of the Global Chess Festival.
  • A draw in the final round will secure the title for Iniyan Pa, showcasing his strong performance.
  • The Challengers category witnessed a major upset, with Viresh Sharnarthi losing his lead.
  • Nithin Babu and FM Arun Kataria are now joint leaders in the Challengers section.
  • Madhvendra Pratap Sharma maintains his dominance in the Junior Masters, needing only a draw for the title.

GM Iniyan Pa leads the rest of the field by one point and a draw will be enough to clinch a title win in the master's section of the Global Chess Festival, even as he was held for a draw by IM Harsh Suresh here on Thursday.

With seven points, Iniyan has a full one point lead over the second placed Boris Savchenko, Suresh, Aakash Sharadchandra Dalvi , Apoorv Kamble and Ajay Santosh Parvathareddy, who all have 5.5 points each. Iniyan will take on Parvathareddy in the ninth round.

 

Key Developments In Other Categories

In the Challengers category, sole leader Viresh Sharnarthi was shocked by lower rated Ashirwad Swain of Orissa and dropped down to third place with six others, who all have 6.5 points each. Nithin Babu also stunned higher rated FM Arun Kataria, with both jointly leading this category with seven points each.

In the Junior Masters, Madhvendra Pratap Sharma continued his dominance by defeating Vinayak Koleru to retain his one point lead. He has so far tallied 7.5 points and a draw in the last 9th round is all he needs to win the title. Ankit Das, Balanandan Ayappan and A Amanlal have all scored 6.5 points each and have a mathematical chance, in case they win their games and Madhvendra loses his contest.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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