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Infantino Eyes Fourth Term as FIFA President

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May 01, 2026 16:35 IST

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Gianni Infantino confirms he will seek a fourth term as FIFA president, with elections set for 2027 amid ongoing expansion reforms and criticism.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the 76th FIFA Congress at Vancouver Convention Centre, Vancouver, Canada

IMAGE: FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the 76th FIFA Congress at Vancouver Convention Centre, Vancouver, Canada. Infantino was re-elected unopposed as FIFA chief in 2019 and 2023. Photograph: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

Key Points

  • FIFA President Announcement made during FIFA Congress in Vancouver.
  • Election scheduled for March 18 in Morocco, a co-host of the 2030 World Cup.
  • Infantino has been in office since 2016, succeeding Sepp Blatter.
  • Has overseen major tournament expansions, including 48-team men’s World Cup and 32-team women’s event.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday that he planned to seek re-election for a fourth term in a bid to continue to lead the governing body of world soccer.

Infantino confirmed he would run for the 2027–2031 term in the closing moments of the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, which comes less than two months before the start of the World Cup.

 

The election will be held on March 18 in Morocco, which is set to co-host the 2030 World Cup.

Infantino said he was "honoured and humbled" to have the chance to run for a fourth term.

The Italian-Swiss took office in 2016, replacing Sepp Blatter, and was re-elected unopposed ​in 2019 ​and 2023.

Infantino has pushed for the expansion of FIFA competitions during his ​tenure, with this year's World Cup ​in ⁠North America the first to feature 48 teams, while the women's tournament in 2023 has been expanded to ⁠32 teams.

Infantino's ​tenure has also drawn ​some criticism over issues such as high World Cup ticket prices and the decision to award the inaugural FIFA Peace ​Prize to U.S. President Donald Trump at the World Cup draw in December.

Earlier this month, the council of South American football's governing body (CONMEBOL) said in a statement it would unanimously support the 56-year old if he decided to seek another term.

Source: REUTERS
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