New Indoor Shooting Range To Boost Ladakh's Sporting Talent

Discover how the new all-year-round indoor shooting range in Leh, Ladakh, is set to revolutionise sports development and nurture local talent in competitive shooting despite challenging weather conditions.

Key Points Leh inaugurates an all-year-round indoor shooting range, a joint initiative by Ladakh Shooting Association and Ladakh Police.

The facility offers continuous training for students, public, and police, overcoming Ladakh's challenging climate.

NRAI officials highlight the range's role in grassroots sports development and identifying competitive shooting talent.

The initiative aims to reduce the need for aspiring shooters to travel outside Ladakh for basic training.

Ladakh administration supports expanding shooting facilities across the Union Territory.

An all-year-round indoor shooting range has been inaugurated in Leh to provide greater access to the sport and help identify talent in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The insulated facility, equipped for air rifle and air pistol shooting, has been established by the Ladakh Shooting Association (LSA) in collaboration with the Ladakh Police at the newly built Sports Complex of the police.

The range will be open to students, members of the public and police personnel, providing shooters an opportunity to train locally throughout the year despite the region's challenging weather conditions.

Boosting Shooting Talent In Ladakh

NRAI president Kalikesh Singh Deo said the facility would help take shooting to the grassroots in Ladakh and provide a pathway for local talent to progress into competitive shooting. "Ladakh presents its own unique geographical and climatic challenges, and an all-year-round facility like this can make a meaningful difference," Deo said. He also thanked the UT administration, Ladakh Police and the LSA for their efforts towards developing shooting in the region.

NRAI secretary general Pawankumar Singh said access to facilities was fundamental to the growth of any sporting ecosystem. "Opening the range to students, the public and police personnel will help introduce more people to the sport while creating a larger pool from which talent can be identified," he said.

The LSA and Ladakh Police will oversee the operation of the facility and facilitate its use for training and participation. The initiative is expected to reduce the need for aspiring shooters from Leh to travel outside the UT for basic training facilities. The Ladakh administration has also announced its support for developing additional shooting ranges at other districts and locations across the UT, potentially paving the way for a wider shooting network in the region.