Rediff.com  » Sports » Indonesia Open: Lakshya, Rajawat march forth

Indonesia Open: Lakshya, Rajawat march forth

Source: PTI
June 04, 2024 21:29 IST
Lakshya Sen

IMAGE: India's Lakshya Sen beat Japan's Kenta Tsuneyama to advance. Photograph: BAI Media/X

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen and compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat entered the men's singles second round of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament with straight-game wins over their respective rivals in Jakarta on Tuesday.

While Lakshya took just 40 minutes to get the better of Japan's Kenta Tsuneyama 21-12, 21-17 in an opening-round clash, Rajawat beat former world No.6 HS Prannoy 21-17, 21-12 in an all-Indian contest.

 

Lakshya, who sneaked into the Olympic qualification with back-to-back semifinal finishes at the French Open and All England Championships, will next be up against Japan's Kenta Nishimoto, who stunned seventh seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia 17-21, 21-11, 21-8 in another opening-round match.

Rajawat will take on eighth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand next.

However, it was curtains for Kiran George in the men's singles event, but not before giving a tough fight to Hong Yang Weng of China 21-11, 10-21, 20-22.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy had to battle hard before prevailing 18-21, 21-16, 21-17 over the American pair of Vinson Chiu and Jennie Gai in the opening round.

But a herculean task awaits the Indian pair as it will take on the winner of the match between top seeds Si Wei Zheng and Ya Qiong Huang of China and Indonesian combination of Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati in the next round.

The Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also tasted success in the opening round, beating Chinese Taipei's Yu-Pei Cheng and Yu Hsing Sun 21-15, 21-11.

The Indian combination will play seventh seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara of Japan next.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
