Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat crash out

Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat crash out

Source: PTI
January 25, 2024 16:53 IST
IMAGE: Lakshya Sen went down fighting in the second round. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

India's Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat suffered straight-game defeats in their respective pre-quarterfinal matches to crash out of the men's singles competition of  the Indonesia Masters, a BWF World Tour  Super 500 tournament, in Jakarta on Thursday.

Taking on eighth-seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark, Sen came up with a strong fight but went down 19-21 18-21. He had beaten Weng Hongyang of China in the opening round 24-22 21-15.

 

Rajawat was up against Brian Yang of Canada after his conquest over Rasmus Gemke of Denmark in the first round 21-18 21-19.

Although Rajawat produced a great show in the opening game against the Canadian, it wasn't enough as he lost 18-21 14-21 to bow out of the competition.

Kiran George now remains the lone Indian in the tournament as he takes on Lu Guangzu of China later in the day in the men's singles event.

He is coming off a win over Toma Junior Popov of France in the opening round 18-21 21-16 21-19.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
