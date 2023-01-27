News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Indonesia Masters: Christie knocks out Sen in quarter-finals

Source: PTI
January 27, 2023 19:19 IST
The Indian challenge also ended after the women's doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa lost. 

Lakshya Sen

IMAGE: India's Lakshya Sen's frittered away the advantage of winning the first game and was beaten by Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie, in Jakarta, on Friday. Photograph: BAI Media/Twitter

Lakshya Sen's impressive run in the Indonesia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament ended with a quarter-final defeat to Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie, in Jakarta, on Friday.

World No. 12 Sen squandered the advantage of winning the first game and lost 21-15, 10-21, 13-21 to the No. 3-ranked home favourite in 62 minutes.

 

Later in the day, the new women's doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa lost 13-21, 18-21 to Japan's Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota in the quarter-finals, bringing down the curtain on India's campaign.

Coming into the match with a 1-0 head-to-head record, Commonwealth Games champion Sen showed his prowess as he opened up a 8-5 lead and maintained it at the break.

Christie knocked off the three-point deficit after resumption and made it 15-15 before the Indian reeled off six straight points to pocket the opening game.

After the change of sides, Sen lost his grip on the match as Christie looked like a different player, zooming to 11-2 in a jiffy before levelling the match.

Christie made a good start in the decider, galloping to a 5-1 lead. Sen took four points on the trot but he was left with too much to do.

The Indonesian ensured there was no hiccups as he marched to a 11-6 lead and maintained a healthy distance from his opponent to eventually seal the contest with a four-point burst.

Sen had reached the second round at India Open last week.

Source: PTI
