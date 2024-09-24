Indo-French pair stunned in Chengdu Open final

IMAGE: Yuki Bhambri with his French partner Albano Olivetti. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Yuki Bhambri/Instagram

Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti narrowly missed out on a third title this year, losing 4-6, 6-4, 4-10 to the top-seeded French pair Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul in a tense final at the Chengdu Open on Tuesday.

The match saw both teams battle hard, with Bhambri and Olivetti winning the second set to push the encounter to a match tie-break before falling short in the final moments in a match lasting more than one hour 30 minutes.

The Indo-French duo showcased their serving power with six aces, compared to two from their opponents, however, they struggled with six double faults that proved costly.

For the French duo this was their first win over Yuki-Olivetti, who had won in their previous exchange in a round of 16 clash at ATP Lyon Open.

Yuki-Olivetti, who defeated the second seeded doubles pair of Ivan Dodig and Rafael Matos in the semifinal, have won two ATP titles, both on clay courts, this year -- Swiss Open Gstaad in July; and BMW Open, Munich in April.