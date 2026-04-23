Indo-Australian Athlete Attempts India Run For Charity

Indo-Australian athlete Om Satija embarks on an extraordinary 'One India Run' to become the youngest to run the length of India, raising funds for underprivileged children.

Key Points Om Satija is attempting to become the youngest person to run the length of India.

The 'One India Run' covers 5000km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

The run aims to raise Rs 60 lakh for Udayan Kolkata, supporting marginalised children.

Satija is averaging close to 50 km per day on his journey.

The project promotes fitness, dreaming big, and social responsibility.

Undertaking an extraordinary 5000km 'One India Run' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Indo-Australian athlete Om Satija is attempting to become the youngest to the run the length of India.

Athlete's Journey Across India

Now on day 87 of the journey, the 23-year-old from Melbourne has already completed approximately 4000 kilometres and is approaching Delhi, averaging close to 50 km per day.

Satija aims to become the first person to run the east coast of India and youngest person to run the length of the country, marking an historic milestone in Indian endurance sport, a media release stated.

Charity and Social Impact

The run aims to raise Rs 60 lakh in funds for Udayan Kolkata, a charity that works with children from marginalised and leprosy-affected communities.

"The money will help educate 1,000 children over the next five years; this impact equates to just Rs 1,200 per kilometre of the run," the release said.

"The project has already raised close to Rs 17 lakh, with momentum continuing to build through community events and grassroots support," it added.

Inspiring Change Through Fitness

The One India Run (oneindiarun.org) is designed to inspire Indians to believe that fitness, dreaming big, and taking initiative can be powerful tools for change.

By running the length of the country, the project aims to spark conversations around resilience, health, and social responsibility - all while mobilising tangible support for vulnerable communities.

Om Satija's run highlights the growing interest in endurance sports and fitness challenges in India. Such initiatives often combine personal goals with charitable aims, raising awareness and funds for various social causes. The 'One India Run' also seeks to promote a message of resilience and community support across the country.