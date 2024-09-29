'Individuals focused on monetary gain': P T Usha hits back

IMAGE: IOA president P T Usha alleged that some of the executive council members 'have very questionable track records, including allegations of gender bias and even cases of sexual harassment filed against them'. Photograph: P T Usha/Instagram

Accused of running the Indian Olympic Association in an 'autocratic' manner, its president P T Usha on Sunday hit back at the revolting executive council members, saying they 'seem more focused on self-serving power play and monetary gain' than working for the betterment of the country's sport.



In an official press release, Usha also alleged that 'some of these EC members have very questionable track records, including allegations of gender bias and even cases of sexual harassment filed against them'.



"In my 45-year-long career as a sportsperson representing India ... I have never encountered individuals so indifferent to the aspirations of our athletes and our nation's sporting future ... these individuals seem more focused on self-serving power play and monetary gain through their prolonged presence and control in sports administration," she said.



"Further, it is essential to bring to light that some of these EC members have very questionable track records, including allegations of gender bias and even cases of sexual harassment filed against them," said the track legend without specifying any particular case or giving specific names.



On Saturday, 12 members of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Executive Council shot off a letter to senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) official Jerome Poivey, accusing Usha of running the organization in an 'autocratic' manner and with a 'my way or the highway' approach.



They had sent the letter to Poivey, the head of Institutional Relations and Governance at the IOC, after Usha rejected their demand of removing Raghuram Iyer from the IOA CEO's post during a stormy executive council meeting.



The revolting EC members wrote to Poivey that Iyer's appointment is yet to be ratified and they will re-advertise for the position of the IOA CEO, "aiming to appoint a suitable candidate within the next two months".



Senior vice-president Ajay H Patel, vice-presidents Rajlaxmi Deo and Gagan Narang, treasurer Sahdev Yadav, joint secretaries Alaknanda Ashok and Kalyan Chaubey, other executive council members Amitabh Sharma, Bhupender Singh Bajwa, Rohit Rajpal, Dola Banerjee, Harpal Singh and Yogeshwar Dutt had signed the letter.

Terming the accusations made by the 12 EC members as 'malicious and false', Usha said they "are only intended to malign my leadership and the efforts of those working diligently towards the betterment of Indian sports".



"One of the most egregious claims made by these EC members is questioning Mr. Raghuram Iyer's appointment as IOA Chief Executive Officer. It is important to clarify that his appointment, made in January 2024,

was carried out in strict accordance with the IOA constitution," she said in Sunday's press release."This malicious letter from the 12 members of the IOA EC is part of a much broader attempt to hinder the progress of Indian sports and undermine the positive developments that we, as a collective, have worked hard to achieve. These actions not only tarnish the image of Indian sports."Usha also levelled charges against Yadav and the Finance Committee members for "surreptitiously writing off large sums of money owed to the IOA"."Recently, during the CAG audit, it has come to my attention that IOA Treasurer Mr. Sahdev Yadav, in connivance with the members of the IOA Finance Committee headed by Mr. Ajay Patel and comprising of Mrs. Rajlaxmi Singh Deo, Mr. BS Bajwa, Mr. Amitabh Sharma, Mr. Rohit Rajpal, Lt. Gen. Harpal Singh and Ms. Monal Choksi have surreptitiously written off large sums of monies owed to the IOA," she said."Additionally, a case of using the IOA's PAN card by the Ad hoc committee in charge of Volleyball, headed by Mr. Rohit Rajpal and its member Ms. Alaknanda Ashok, is also being investigated since it was done without the necessary approvals."The former Acting CEO, Mr. Kalyan Chaubey bypassed IOA General Assembly to grant affiliation to the Taekwondo Federation of India, which is not recognised either by its World or Asian Federation, thereby causing imminent harm to our hard-working Taekwondo athletes."She said despite these serious accusations, the revolting EC members continue to hold positions within the IOA and other National Sports Federations.In a September 10 letter, Usha had sought explanation from Yadav on the allegations of "filing and furnishing false information in the IOA, misappropriation and writing off public money belonging to the IOA for the benefit of the IWLF (Indian Weightlifting Federation)".The controversy is related to an amount of Rs 1.75 crore released to the IWLF by the Suresh Kalmadi-led Organising Committee of the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games on the instructions of the sports ministry in order the pay doping fine to the international body (International Weightlifting Federation).In reply to Usha's letter, Yadav, who was IWLF Secretary General at the time, had claimed that the loan amount was waived off by the IOA after the completion of the 2010 CWG.Usha also re-iterated that despite his official appointment, Iyer has not been paid a single rupee till date."The delay in paying his salary is solely because certain EC members continue to defy the provisions of the IOA Constitution, obstructing necessary progress and decision-making."If these individuals were genuinely concerned about transparency, one must then question their vehement denial for recording of our Executive Council meetings. A true commitment to transparency would embrace accountability, but their actions clearly speak otherwise.""I stand firm in my commitment to the values of integrity, transparency, and the upliftment of Indian sports."