Indian Athletes Achieve Historic Feat At Youth Olympics

Indian athletes delivered a historic performance at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, securing an impressive 10 medals, including two groundbreaking boxing gold medals, showcasing the nation's rising talent on the global stage.

IMAGE: Dhinidhi Desinghu

Key Points Indian athletes secured a historic 10 medals, including two unprecedented boxing gold medals, at the just-concluded Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal.

The 17-member contingent achieved India's second-best performance, surpassed only by the 13 medals won at the 2018 Youth Olympics, despite being the smallest contingent thus far.

Swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu made history as the first Indian athlete to claim two medals in a single edition of the Youth Olympic Games with her bronze-winning efforts.

Gunjan (48kg) and Lairenlakpam Meetei (50kg) won India's first boxing golds at the Youth Olympics.

Several athletes, including Tanvi Patri, Shourya Ambure, and Taniya, achieved significant 'firsts' for India in their respective sports at the Games.

The size of the contingent may have been the smallest thus far but the returns were historic as nine of the 17 Indian athletes in competition pocketed 10 medals, including two unprecedented boxing gold, at the just-concluded Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal.

India's Historic Medal Haul

The 10 medals (2 Gold, 3 Silver and 5 Bronze) were secured across seven disciplines with swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu scripting history as the first Indian athlete to claim two medals in a single edition of the Youth Olympic Games with her bronze-winning efforts in two different events.

The medallists included five Khelo India Athletes -- Tanvi Patri (Badminton), Khushbu Rajakbhai (Judo), Shourya Ambure (Athletics), Gunjan (Boxing) and Tirthank Pegu (Swimming).

The 10-medal tally at Dakar marks India's second-best performance, surpassed only by the 13 medals won at the 2018 Youth Olympics. In that edition, India was represented by a 46-strong contingent, a number that was pruned significantly this time owing to a reduced competition program and a limit on participation per country.

Key Achievements And Firsts For India

Gunjan (48kg) and Lairenlakpam Meetei (50kg) won India's first boxing golds, Shourya Ambure the first athletics medal, and Taniya the first youth wrestling medal.

In badminton, Tanvi won a silver medal in the women's singles event, becoming the first Indian woman to win a Youth Olympic badminton medal. In beach wrestling, Taniya won silver, marking India's first-ever in the sport.

In athletics, Shourya Ambure won bronze in the women's 100m hurdles, becoming the first Indian woman to win an athletics medal at the Youth Olympic Games.

Overall, around 2,700 athletes from 207 countries participated across 25 disciplines in the Games for the age group of 15 to 18.

Full List Of Indian Medallists

Indian Medallists at Youth Olympics:

GOLD:

Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei  Boxing (Boys' 50kg)

Gunjan  Boxing (Girls' 48kg)

SILVER:

Khushbu Rajakbhai Darjada  Judo (Girls' 63kg)

Tanvi Patri  Badminton (Girls' Singles)

BRONZE:

Dhinidhi Desinghu  Swimming (Girls' 100m Freestyle)

Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu  Wushu (Girls' Changquan Combined)

Dhinidhi Desinghu  Swimming (Girls' 200m Freestyle)

Tirthank Pegu - Swimming (Boys' 200m Butterfly)

Taniya - Beach Wrestling (Girls' Freestyle 75kg)

Shourya Ambure - Athletics (Girls' 100m Hurdles).