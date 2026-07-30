India's youngest athlete bows out of CWG 2026

Teenage Indian para cyclist Lisha Das concluded her Commonwealth Games journey, finishing sixth in the women's C4-C5 4,000m individual pursuit qualifying event in Glasgow.

IMAGE: Lisha Das finishes sixth in para cycling qualifier. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Teenage Indian para cyclist Lisha Das finished sixth in the women's C4-C5 4,000m individual pursuit qualifier at the Commonwealth Games.

The 16-year-old, India's youngest contingent member and only para-track cyclist, clocked 6:58.000, averaging 34.450 kmph.

Her performance was significantly slower than top qualifiers like Australia's Tara Neyland and England's Morgan Newberry.

Lisha Das, who competes in the C5 classification due to a right hand deformity, had previously voiced concerns regarding support staff inclusion.

Teenage Indian para cyclist Lisha Das bowed out after finishing sixth and last in the women's C4-C5 4,000m individual pursuit qualifying event at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Thursday.

The 16-year-old, the youngest athlete in India's contingent and the country's only para-track cyclist to qualify for the Games, clocked 6:58.000 in the qualification round, averaging 34.450 kmph. Her time was well off the pace set by the leading contenders.

Commonwealth Games Qualification Details

Australia's Tara Neyland topped the qualification standings in 4:45.796, while England's Morgan Newberry secured the second spot in 5:06.470 to book a place in the gold medal race.

New Zealand's Nicole Murray (5:06.878) and Australia's Erin Normoyle (5:24.264) qualified for the bronze medal contest. Under the event's qualification format, the two fastest riders advance to the gold medal race, while the third and fourth fastest riders compete for bronze.

The gulf in performance was evident in the average speeds. Neyland, the fastest qualifier, averaged 49.716 kmph compared to Lisha's 34.450 kmph.

Support Staff Concerns And Classification

Before departing for Glasgow, Lisha, who hails from Assam, had voiced concerns after neither her personal coach nor a female support staff member was initially included in the Indian contingent.

The teenager, who competes in the C5 classification and has a deformity in her right hand, had requested a three-member support team comprising her personal coach, a female physiotherapist and a technician.

The C5 category is for cyclists with the least severe eligible physical impairments, including riders with mild monoplegic spasticity or a unilateral arm amputation (above or below the elbow) who meet the minimum impairment criteria.

India finish 7th in men's team sprint

India failed to make an impact in the men's team sprint cycling event, finishing last among the seven competing teams as powerhouses Australia and England underlined the sizeable gap the Indians still need to bridge.



The Indian trio of Rojit Singh, David Beckham and Ronaldo Singh clocked 46.396 seconds in the 750m event, comprising three laps of a standard 250m velodrome, averaging a speed of 58.195 kmph.



Australia topped the qualifying standings with a time of 42.754 seconds and an average speed of 63.152 kmph, narrowly edging England, which finished second in 42.799 seconds at an average speed of 63.086 kmph.



The two teams will face off for the gold medal, while third-placed Trinidad & Tobago and Wales will contest the bronze.



India struggled to get off the blocks, with Rojit covering the opening 250m lap in 18.648 seconds. Beckham produced a much quicker second lap, clocking 13.626 seconds, but Ronaldo's final lap of 14.122 seconds was not enough to recover the lost ground as India ended a distant seventh.