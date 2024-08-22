News
Rediff.com  » Sports » India's women wrestlers bag four Golds at U-17 World Championships

India's women wrestlers bag four Golds at U-17 World Championships

Source: PTI
August 22, 2024 23:07 IST
IMAGE: Team India pose for a photo at Delhi Airport prior to their departure for the U-17 World Championships in Amman, Jordan. Photograph: Kind Courtesy WFI / X

In a sparkling show by India's women wrestlers at the Under-17 World Championships, four grapplers annexed the titles here on Thursday and at least two more are in gold medal contention.

Aditi Kumari (43kg), Neha (57kg) and Pulkit (65kg) and Mansi Lather (73kg) won world titles in their respective categories with remarkable ease.

 

Kajal (69kg) and Shrutika Shivaji Patil (46kg) will also compete in the gold medal bouts on Friday after making the finals.

India can bag more medals as Raj Bala (40kg) will compete in the bronze play-off while Muskan (53kg), Rajnita (61kg) are still in contention for podium finishes by making the repechage round.

India are now certain to win the women's team trophy despite not fielding a wrestler in the 49kg weight class.

Aditi emerged champion in the 43kg, blanking Maria Louiza Gkika of Greece 7-0 in the title clash.

In the 57kg final, Neha overpowered Japan's So Tsuitsui as she stood out with her double-leg attacks. Neha hardly gave a chance to her rival in the gold medal bout.

In the 65kg final, Pulkit faced Daria Frolova, who is competing as a neutral athlete, and won 6-3.

She was leading 5-0 but conceded a pushout point and caution late in the bout that allowed Frolova to gain three points.

Frolova made a desperate attempt to get the winning move but Pulkit defended well in the final 20 seconds to claim the title.

Lather raced to a 5-0 lead against Hanna Pirskaya in the 73kg final and then found a way to pin her rival, ending the bout in style.

India also won two bronze medals in Greco Roman style with Ronak Dahiya and Sainath Pardhi (51kg) ending on podiums.

Source: PTI
