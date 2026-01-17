India's women still dream of FIFA World Cup

'Under-17, Under-19 and the senior team have already qualified for AFC (competitions). If we do well there, obviously our dream of the World Cup is still alive'

IMAGE: Ashalata Devi pointed out that all three national teams -- Under-17, Under-19 and the senior side -- have qualified for their respective AFC Asian Championships, making 2026 a potentially defining year for the women's game in India. Photograph: Ashalata Devi/Instagram

Indian women's football stalwart Ashalata Devi says the dream of seeing the country play at the FIFA Women's World Cup remains alive, but stressed that sustained progress at the grassroots level is crucial to bridge the gap with the world's elite.

“Our dream of the World Cup is still alive. We still have to work even harder at this time,” Ashalata told PTI Videos.

The veteran defender pointed out that all three national teams -- Under-17, Under-19 and the senior side -- have qualified for their respective AFC Asian Championships, making 2026 a potentially defining year for the women's game in India.

“Under-17, Under-19 and the senior team have already qualified for AFC (competitions). If we do well there, obviously our dream of the World Cup is still alive,” she said.

One of the most capped players in Indian women's football history, Ashalata -- who has earned over 100 international caps and captained the national side on multiple occasions -- said the (senior) team has made steady progress but is still short of world-class standards.

“We have been doing better for a long time, but still according to world-class levels, we are not there yet. Still, we are trying a lot,” she said.

“I have so much faith in the players. Their passion, hard work and dedication — they have been working for so many years. I really hope this time we qualify for the World Cup and do better for Indian women's football.”

Having spent more than a decade anchoring India's defence, Ashalata identified grassroots development as the biggest area needing immediate attention.

“The problem is that we skip the basics and go straight to the technical aspects,” she said.

“In my time, I started playing football at the age of 13. Now many players start at 10 or 11. But if we start at five or six years, learning becomes much better.”

She emphasised that skill acquisition becomes increasingly difficult with age.

“After 17 or 18 years, teaching skills like ball control becomes very difficult. By then, players play more by expression than learning. That's why grassroots football is very important,” she added.

While acknowledging the role of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the senior pro said responsibility must also lie with state associations.

“AIFF has a big role, but every state has its own association. They must show interest and take initiative. Everything cannot be done only at the top level,” Ashalata said, adding that consistency at the state level is essential to create a sustainable pipeline of talent.

Off the field, Ashalata has already begun planning her contribution to the game beyond her playing career through the Ashalata Devi Football Festival (ADFF), which she started along with fellow India international Aditi Chauhan in Imphal.

“I never knew what I would do after retirement other than football. I still feel connected to football and I wanted to do something for it,” she said.

Drawing from her own experiences, Ashalata said the Festival aims to ensure young players do not have to choose between football and education.

“When I was young, I couldn't manage football and school together because there was no academy near my house. I don't want the next generation to face what I struggled with,” she said.

The initiative, which focuses on combining football training with education, has already exceeded expectations.

“I planned for around 50 players, but almost 47–48 kids came. I never expected such a response, and I'm really happy,” Ashalata signed off.