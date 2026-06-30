How India's VALORANT Team Qualified For Esports Nations Cup

India's VALORANT esports team has triumphantly secured its place in the prestigious Esports Nations Cup (ENC) 2026 main event in Riyadh, showcasing their skill and resilience in the competitive Asia regional qualifiers.

Key Points India's VALORANT team has qualified for the Esports Nations Cup (ENC) 2026 main event in Riyadh.

They secured one of two spots available from the highly competitive Asia regional qualifiers.

The team, led by IGL Sagnik Roy, demonstrated resilience, overcoming Pakistan and Mongolia before defeating Hong Kong in the Lower Bracket Final.

ENC 2026 VALORANT tournament features 32 teams competing for a USD 1.5 million prize pool.

The main event will take place from November 2 to 29, 2026, in Riyadh.

India have booked their place in the VALORANT main event at the Esports Nations Cup (ENC) 2026 following a resilient campaign in the Asia regional qualifiers. The team emerged as one of only two sides from the region to qualify for the global esports competition, which will be held here from November 2 to 29.

VALORANT at ENC 2026 features 32 teams competing for a prize pool of USD 1.5 million. Sixteen countries and territories received direct invitations from the Esports Foundation through the ENC Rankings, which are based on performances in official Riot Games competitions. The remaining 14 qualification spots were decided through regional online qualifiers across Asia, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and North Africa, North America, South America, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Asia Regional Qualifiers Overview

The Asia regional qualifier featured nine teams competing in a double-elimination bracket. All matches before the Upper Bracket (UB) Final and Lower Bracket (LB) Final were played as best-of-one, while both bracket finals were contested as best-of-three series.

India's roster, led by in-game leader (IGL) Sagnik Roy (Hellf), featured Abhirup Choudhury (Lightningfast), Aman Yadav (Hoax), Venkatesh Sharma (Venky), and Daivik Chauhan (Dc), with Norbu Tsering (Karam1L) and Shravana Sahoo (Techno) serving as substitutes. Abhishek Bajaj (GodspeedxD) was as the team's coach, appointed by NODWIN Gaming, India's National Team Partner (NTP) for ENC 2026.

India's Path To Qualification

India began their campaign with a dominant 13-2 victory over Nepal in the UB quarterfinals before falling 5-13 to eventual qualifier Japan in the UB semifinals. Facing elimination, the team responded with composure, defeating Pakistan 13-9 in the LB quarterfinals and overcoming Mongolia 13-10 to reach the LB Final.

With qualification on the line, India delivered their strongest performance of the tournament against Hong Kong, winning the opening map 13-10 before closing out the series with a 13-6 victory to secure a 2-0 win and their place at ENC 2026.

Main Event Structure And Prize Pool

The first stage of VALORANT at ENC 2026 will begin with all 32 qualified teams competing in a round-robin group stage, featuring four groups of eight teams. The top four teams from each group will advance to a 16-team single-elimination playoff bracket. All group stage matches will be best-of-one. All playoff matches (excluding the Grand Final) will be best-of-three. The Grand Final will be played in a best-of-five format.