Coach Dragan Mihailovic's Vision For Indian Volleyball's Future

Discover how India's men's volleyball team achieved an impressive unbeaten run to the AVC Men's Volleyball Cup semi-finals and what head coach Dragan Mihailovic believes is essential for sustaining this newfound success and elevating Indian volleyball globally.
India's remarkable unbeaten run into the semi-finals of the AVC Men's Volleyball Cup may have marked a watershed moment for the national team, but head coach Dragan Mihailovic believes lasting success will depend on building systems capable of delivering such performances consistently.Making their maiden appearance at the continental tournament, India reached the last-four unbeaten, winning five consecutive matches while dropping just one set. The campaign has also propelled India from World No. 60 to No. 42 in the FIVB rankings, underlining the rapid progress made in a short period. Yet, despite the impressive numbers, the Serbian coach insists the team is only taking its first steps.
Key Points
- India's men's volleyball team reached the AVC Men's Volleyball Cup semi-finals unbeaten, improving their FIVB ranking from 60 to 42.
- Head coach Dragan Mihailovic emphasizes building a structured system, discipline, and consistency for lasting success.
- The team's progress was achieved despite limited international exposure and administrative uncertainty within Indian volleyball.
- Sustaining high performance requires more international competitions, longer national camps, and a stronger development pathway for young talent.
- The Prime Volleyball League has raised domestic standards, but international experience is crucial to close the gap with elite Asian teams.
Coach's Philosophy For Success"My job has been to create a structure and build a system that the players can trust," Dragan told PTI. "One of the biggest changes has been bringing discipline and consistency into the system. We've tried to help the boys believe in their playing style and simplify certain aspects of defensive play while reducing unforced errors because matches are often decided by the smallest of margins."The coach said the month-long national camp before the tournament had allowed the team to prepare specifically for each opponent, with the players quickly adapting to a more structured tactical approach. "We've had a month's time to train and strategise against each of the opponents, which has tremendously helped the team. The boys have adapted to it quickly and shown good temperament under pressure," he said.
Overcoming Challenges And Administrative HurdlesThe achievement assumes greater significance considering India entered the tournament after limited international exposure and a relatively short preparation window. "I've always believed in the abilities of this group. The results have been good so far, but this is just the beginning; we have a long way to go," Dragan said."We've achieved this with minimum exposure and limited time together. We need more international exposure, high-level competition environments and opportunities to consistently play against the best teams in Asia and the world. Potential is one thing; sustaining results is what makes a team or a nation great."The campaign has also unfolded against
the backdrop of administrative uncertainty in Indian volleyball. Earlier this year, the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) revoked the recognition of the Volleyball Federation of India, citing governance and administrative concerns, and handed the sport's day-to-day affairs to a Steering Committee comprising representatives from the FIVB and the Indian Olympic Association until fresh elections are conducted. The governance crisis had cast uncertainty over the sport's immediate future and followed concerns over player welfare and the functioning of the federation. Against that backdrop, India's unbeaten run and surge in the world rankings have provided a timely boost, shifting attention back to performances on the court.