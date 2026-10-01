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Sumit Nagal's Loss Seals India's Medal-Less Asian Games Tennis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 01, 2026 11:07 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal's quarterfinal exit at the Asian Games has unfortunately led to India's first medal-less tennis campaign since 1986.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumit Nagal/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumit Nagal/Instagram

Key Points

  • Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal suffered a straight-set loss in the men's singles quarterfinals.
  • Nagal was defeated by China's Wu Yibing with a score of 4-6, 4-6.
  • This loss concluded India's tennis campaign at the Asian Games without securing any medals.
  • It marks the first time since 1986 that India has not won a single tennis medal at the Asian Games.

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal suffered a straight-set loss to China's Wu Yibing in the men's singles quarterfinals as India's campaign at the Asian Games ended without a medal here on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Indian lost 4-6, 4-6 to Yibing in an hour and 38 minutes, bringing India's tennis campaign to an end without a medal.

 

For the first time since 1986, India did not win a single tennis medal at the Asian Games.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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