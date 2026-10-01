Sumit Nagal's Loss Seals India's Medal-Less Asian Games Tennis

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal's quarterfinal exit at the Asian Games has unfortunately led to India's first medal-less tennis campaign since 1986.
Key Points
- Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal suffered a straight-set loss in the men's singles quarterfinals.
- Nagal was defeated by China's Wu Yibing with a score of 4-6, 4-6.
- This loss concluded India's tennis campaign at the Asian Games without securing any medals.
- It marks the first time since 1986 that India has not won a single tennis medal at the Asian Games.
Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal suffered a straight-set loss to China's Wu Yibing in the men's singles quarterfinals as India's campaign at the Asian Games ended without a medal here on Thursday.
The 29-year-old Indian lost 4-6, 4-6 to Yibing in an hour and 38 minutes, bringing India's tennis campaign to an end without a medal.
For the first time since 1986, India did not win a single tennis medal at the Asian Games.