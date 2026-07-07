Indian Athletes To Wear Sustainable Jute-Viscose Apparel At Commonwealth Games 2026

Indian athletes are set to make a sustainable statement at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, donning innovative jute-viscose blended apparel developed by the National Jute Board, showcasing India's commitment to eco-friendly textiles on a global stage.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media /Twitter

Key Points Indian athletes will wear jute-viscose blended apparel at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

This initiative promotes 100% biodegradable jute-viscose fabric as a sustainable textile solution.

It's the first time jute-based apparel will be showcased at an international multi-sport event, boosting India's jute industry.

The National Jute Board, Gloster Jute Mills, and NIFT collaborated on the development and design of the kit.

India's contingent for CWG 2026 will comprise 124 members.

The National Jute Board under the Ministry of Textiles has developed jute-viscose blended apparel that will be worn by the Indian athletes and team members participating in the Commonwealth Games 2026, to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2, 2026. The initiative highlights the potential of 100 per cent biodegradable jute-viscose blended fabric as a sustainable and innovative textile solution.

Promoting India's Sustainable Textile Industry

The official Kit Unveiling and Send-off Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games 2026 was held in New Delhi on July 7, 2026. The ceremony was attended by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh, President of the Indian Olympic Association P T Usha, among others.

"This marks the first occasion on which jute-based apparel will be showcased at an international multi-sport event. The initiative is expected to provide global visibility to India's jute industry while highlighting the craftsmanship of Indian manufacturers and the contribution of jute farmers," the textile ministry stated.

The National Jute Board facilitated the development of the jute-viscose blended fabric with the support of Gloster Jute Mills, Kolkata. Subsequently, the National Jute Board worked closely with the Indian Olympic Association to promote the use of jute-based apparel for the Indian contingent. The apparel was designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), New Delhi, using the specially developed jute-viscose blended fabric.

The Commonwealth Games 2026 will bring together athletes from 72 countries. India will be represented by a contingent of 124 members, comprising 78 male and 46 female athletes.