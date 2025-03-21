India's Subramanian causes massive upset at Swiss Open

Left-handed Subramanian stuns World No. 2 in Basel

IMAGE: India's Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian has moved in the Swiss Open quarter-finals with this win. Photograph: Kind courtesy India All Sports/X

India's Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian caused a major upset by knocking out World No. 2 Anders Antonsen in a thrilling three-game contest to reach the men's singles quarter-finals of the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Basel.

The 21-year-old from Tamil Nadu, a silver medallist at the 2022 World Junior Championships and currently ranked 64th in the world, put up an impressive display of defense to defeat the three-time World Championships medallist 18-21, 21-12, 21-5 in a 66-minute contest.

This is one of the of Subramanian's biggest caree wins, which will boost his confidence as he continues his transition into the senior ranks.

Subramanian was precise, while Antonsen struggled with his control at St Jakobshalle, often sending his shots wide and long.

In the opening game, the two engaged in a tough battle, with leads changing frequently. Antonsen managed just a one-point lead at the break. The left-handed Subramanian made it 16-14, but couldn't sustain the pressure as the Dane took the first game.

However, the momentum shifted completely in the second game, with Subramanian giving no chance to his illustrious opponent.

After Antonsen sent another shot wide and kicked his racquet in frustration, Subramanian moved from 8-4 to 11-6. He then surged to 18-9 as Antonsen continued his errors.

Subramanian soon sealed the game, taking it 21-12, with Antonsen sending another shot long.

The third game started with the score tied at 3-3 before Antonsen completely lost control, committing a series of unforced errors as the Indian raced to an 11-3 lead at the break.

The Dane continued to send his net shots, cross-court shots, and tosses out, and Subramanian emerged victorious without much ado.

In the quarters, the Indian will meet World No. 31 Christo Popov of France, a 2019 World Junior Championships silver medallist. Popov had a strong 2024 campaign, claiming titles at the German and Hylo Opens. He was the runner-up at this year's German Open.

Subramanian is the sole Indian singles player remaining in the tournament, while the women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also advanced to the quarterfinals. The world no. 9 pair defeated Germany's Amelie Lehmann and Selin Hubsch 21-12, 21-8 on Thursday.

Among other Indians, Isharani Baruah put up a valiant fight before losing 19-21, 21-18, 18-21 to China's Han Qian Xi in 63 minutes.

Anupama Upadhyaya was ousted by Indonesia's world no. 11 Putri Kusuma Wardani as she lost 17-21, 19-21 in another women's singles match.

The mixed doubles pair of Sathish Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath had a tough outing, going down 14-21, 16-21 to Liu Kuang Heng and Jheng Yu Chieh.