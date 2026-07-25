Indian Athletes Gear Up For Action At Commonwealth Games

Discover the complete schedule for Indian athletes competing in boxing, gymnastics, lawn bowls, swimming, and weightlifting on the fourth day of the Commonwealth Games.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Indian athletes are set to compete across multiple disciplines on the fourth day of the Commonwealth Games.

Key events include boxing matches, gymnastics finals, and lawn bowls sectional plays.

Swimmers will participate in freestyle relay heats, aiming for the finals.

Weightlifting finals will feature prominent Indian contenders like Mirabai Chanu.

The schedule details specific timings and opponents for each Indian participant.

Following is the schedule of Indian athletes on the fourth day of Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Key Indian Events At Commonwealth Games

BOXING:

Women's 54kg Round of 16: Preeti vs Deborah Mtenje (Malawi) at 10.45PM.

Men's 55kg Round of 16: Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Sumama Rehman (Pakistan) at 11.45PM.

Men's 65kg Round of 16: Aditya Pratap Yadav vs Nuhu Batte (Uganda) at 12.45AM (July 27).

GYMNASTICS:

Men's All-Around Final: Tapan Mohanty and Yogeshwar Singh at 4.30PM.

Women's All-Around Final: Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Protistha Samanta and Eshitaa Rewale at 10.30PM.

LAWN BOWLS:

Men's singles sectional play: Putul Sonowal vs Shaun James Parnis (Malta) at 7.15PM.

Women's pairs sectional play: Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinky Singh vs Amanda Steenkamp and Diana Viljoen (Namibia) at 1PM; vs Amy Pharaoh and Sian Honnor (England) at 10.05PM.

SWIMMING:

Men's 4x200m freestyle relay heats: Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda and Dhakshan Shashikumar at 4.39PM. Final at 1.56AM (if qualify).

WEIGHTLIFTING: