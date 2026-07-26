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Indian Lawn Bowls Duo Stumbles In Commonwealth Games Sectional Event

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 26, 2026 19:24 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how India's Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh faced a crucial defeat against Namibia in the Commonwealth Games lawn bowls women's pairs event, impacting their semi-final hopes.

Key Points

  • India's Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh lost to Namibia in the Commonwealth Games lawn bowls women's pairs event.
  • The Indian duo's three-match winning streak was broken by a 0-3 tie-break defeat.
  • They had won one set 10-1 but lost the first set 5-7 against the Namibian pair.
  • India now faces England in a decisive match to secure a spot in the semi-finals.
  • England currently leads Section B with an undefeated record in the competition.

India's Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh suffered defeat to their Namibian counterparts, after three wins on the trot in the competition, in the lawn bowls women's pairs sectional event at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Crucial Tie-Break Loss

Rupa and Pinki lost the nerve-wracking tie-break 0-3 against the Namibian pair of Amanda Steenkamp and Diana Viljoen after both teams won a set each in the section B match. The Indians lost the first set 5-7 but came back strong to win the second set 10-1.

 

The Indians play England later in the day to decide who makes it to the semifinals. England currently occupy the top spot in section B, winning all their four matches.

On Saturday, the Indian team of Rupa and Pinki had beaten Tonga 2-0 in tie-break to notch their third win on the trot.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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