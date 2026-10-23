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Rohan Jangam's Ironman Triumph In Portugal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 23, 2026 16:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian triathlete Rohan Jangam has achieved a remarkable feat by completing the challenging Ironman Cascais in Portugal, showcasing incredible endurance and dedication after a year of rigorous training.

Key Points

  • India's Rohan Jangam completed the Ironman Cascais triathlon in Portugal on October 17.
  • He finished the challenging event in 14 hours and 40 minutes.
  • The full-distance Ironman triathlon involves 3.8 km swimming, 180 km cycling, and 42.2 km running.
  • Jangam, a 27-year-old product engineer, trained for a year in Ireland for this feat.
  • The Ironman Cascais event saw nearly 5,500 participants across full and half Ironman categories.

India's Rohan Jangam has completed the triathlon event at Ironman Cascais, Portugal with a time of 14 hours and 40 minutes.

Jangam's Gruelling Training And Achievement

Jangam had been training for the event at the Longford Triathlon Club in Ireland for the past year.

 

He achieved the feat on October 17.

A full-distance Ironman triathlon includes a distance of 180 km on bicycle, 3.8 km of swimming, and 42.2 km of running, adding up to a total of 226 km.

The 27-year-old Jangam, who works with SLB (Schlumberger) in R&D as a product engineer, completed his primary education in Bengaluru, and secondary and college in Pune. He post-graduated in Ireland.

Nearly 5,500 participants competed in Ironman Cascais, Portugal, including 3,000 in half Ironman and about 2,000 in full Ironman.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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rohan jangamironman cascaistriathlon portugalindian triathleteendurance sport

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