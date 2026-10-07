India Unveils 'Rising Together' Vision For 2036 Olympic Bid

India is making a strong push to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, presenting its "Rising Together" vision and proposing Ahmedabad as the host city to the IOC's Future Host Commission this month.

Photograph: P T Usha/Instagram

Key Points India has formally announced its bid to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games, with "Rising Together" as its core vision.

Ahmedabad has been identified as India's preferred city to host the mega-event, which would be a first for the country.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will make its initial presentation to the IOC's Future Host Commission by the end of October.

The bid aims to leverage sport for national transformation, inspiring youth participation and promoting healthier, more active communities across India.

The IOC will assess bids based on technical factors including venue plans, funding, public support, and legacy strategies for long-term benefits.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha on Wednesday announced that the country's bid to host the 2036 Olympics will revolve around the vision of "Rising Together" and its first presentation to the IOC's Future Host Commission will be at the end of this month.

India's Vision For The 2036 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday said India, Germany, Qatar and Turkiye are among seven countries with a stated interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics and have been invited to present their Games projects to the IOC's Future Host Commission next month.

"India's ambition for 2036 is rooted in a simple idea: that sport can help shape the future of our nation. Hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games would inspire millions of young Indians to participate in sport, strengthen healthier and more active communities, and create new opportunities for our youth across education, employment and social development," stated Mandaviya in a press release issued by the IOA.

Ahmedabad Proposed As Host City

Ahmedabad is India's city of choice to host the mega-event, which has never been held in the country before. India submitted its Expression of Interest to host the Games in 2024.

Usha said the IOA feels deeply honoured by the IOC's recognition of India's aspirations.

"...proud to be part of an exceptional group of potential hosts for future editions of the Games," she said.

"For us, 'Rising Together' is not simply a slogan -- it is a powerful commitment to unite India's energy, ambition and diversity behind a shared Olympic dream.

"As we develop our vision for 2036, we want to create a Games that reflects the confidence of a young, dynamic and rising India, while contributing to the Olympic and Paralympic Movements' ambition to reach new generations, new communities and new horizons around the world.

"We look forward to continuing our exchange with the IOC and to present our ambition to the Future Host Commission for the first time at the end of October," she added.

IOC Selection Process And Legacy

The IOC said projects will be assessed on a number of technical factors such as venue master-plan and athlete experience, funding strategy, political and public support, Games delivery capabilities, and legacy strategy to create long-term benefits for host communities.

The next phase after the November presentations will be Strategic Dialogue instead of Targetted Dialogue, which will remain the final phase of decision-making process even in the revamped host selection process. The last phase will begin in 2028.

The IOA said 'Rising Together' reflects the belief that 2036 can be a moment of India's transformation through sport.

"For India, hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games would be a generational opportunity to place sport at the heart of national life," the body stated.

"The project is designed to act as a catalyst for a wider sporting transformation: inspiring millions of young people to move from watching sport to practising it, supporting healthier and more active communities, and making sport a driver of education and professional opportunities," it added.