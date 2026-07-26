CWG 2026: Heartbreak! Rishikanta misses gold, claims silver

India's Rishikanta Singh clinched a silver medal in the men's 60kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games, despite a record-equalling snatch, as crucial clean and jerk attempts determined the gold.

Photograph: Weightlifting India/Instagram

Key Points Rishikanta Singh won a silver medal in the men's 60kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games.

He matched the Commonwealth Games snatch record with a lift of 121kg.

Two failed clean and jerk attempts prevented him from securing the gold medal.

Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Kasdan won gold, setting new Games records in clean and jerk and total lift.

This silver was India's first medal in an able-bodied event at the Games.

Two missed clean and jerk attempts proved costly for India's Rishikanta Singh as he signed off with the silver medal in the men's 60kg weightlifting competition at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Sunday.

The Manipuri lifter finished with a total of 264kg (121kg+143kg), matching the Commonwealth Games record in the snatch with a superb opening display before faltering in the clean and jerk.

Rishikanta's Performance And The Gold Medal Battle

Rishikanta cleared 121kg in the snatch to equal the Games record and entered the clean and jerk in pole position. However, he could only manage 143kg after failing his last two attempts in clean and jerk, allowing Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Kasdan to snatch the gold.

Kasdan also lifted 121kg in the snatch before producing a Games record of 152kg in the clean and jerk for a winning total of 273kg, rewriting both the clean and jerk and overall Commonwealth Games records.

Kenya's Joshua Amunga Mboya claimed the bronze with a total lift of 260kg (115kg+145kg), edging out Sri Lanka's SDSS Wiriduwagle, who managed 244kg (109kg+135kg).

The silver was India's first medal in an able-bodied event at the ongoing Games.