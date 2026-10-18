Indian Contingent Showcases Rich Heritage At Para Asian Games Opening Ceremony

India's Para Asian Games contingent made a powerful cultural statement at the opening ceremony on Sunday, proudly displaying 5,000 years of heritage through uniquely designed ceremonial blazers.

Key Points The Indian contingent showcased its rich heritage at the Para Asian Games opening ceremony on Sunday.

Athletes wore ceremonial blazers featuring motifs inspired by 5,000 years of Indian civilisation, including Indus Valley seals and SaptSindhu.

Paralympic medallist Simran Sharma and shuttler Pramod Bhagat led over 100 Indian athletes in the march past.

India is participating with a 281-member contingent, comprising 168 athletes across 11 disciplines.

The Games will conclude on October 24, following India's most successful campaign in Hangzhou in 2023.

The Indian contingent brought a touch of the country's rich heritage to the opening ceremony of the Para Asian Games on Sunday, with athletes donning ceremonial blazers featuring motifs inspired by 5,000 years of civilisation.

Celebrating India's Rich Cultural Legacy

More than 100 Indian athletes took part in the ceremony, led by Paralympic medallist sprinter Simran Sharma and top shuttler Pramod Bhagat, who carried the national flag as the contingent marched in with the Tricolour fluttering proudly.

The ceremonial blazers featured prints of seals from the Indus Valley, drawing on the ancient script and motifs of one of the world's oldest civilisations.

"Team India walked out wearing more than just ceremonial dress -- they wore 5,000 years of civilisation. The Indian contingent's ceremonial blazer is a tribute to our heritage," the Paralympic Committee of India said.

The blazers also featured SaptSindhu on the collar, honouring the land of the seven rivers and the mighty Saraswati, while the Tricolour was placed prominently on the pocket.

India is fielding a 281-member contingent, comprising 168 athletes -- 112 men and 56 women -- competing across 11 disciplines.

The Games will conclude on October 24, with around 3,000 athletes from 45 nations competing under the motto "Imagine One Heart".

India enjoyed its most successful Asian Para Games campaign in Hangzhou in 2023, finishing fifth in the medal standings with a record haul of 111 medals -- 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze.