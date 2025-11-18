HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » India's Raghu Prasad Is World's Best Hockey Umpire!

India's Raghu Prasad Is World's Best Hockey Umpire!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 18, 2025 19:39 IST

x

Raghu Prasad

IMAGE: Raghu Prasad's enduring success reflects his exceptional fitness, sharp decision-making, and leadership on the field, the FIH said. Photograph: Hockey India/X

India's Raghu Prasad was on Tuesday named the FIH Male Umpire of the Year 2025 by the International Hockey Federation for "professionalism, dedication, and excellence" in officiating matches.

With 198 international umpiring caps and 33 video umpire appointments, Prasad is poised to achieve a historic milestone at the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia, where he will become the first-ever Asian umpire to reach 200 international caps.

His extensive experience includes the FIH Hockey Pro League, Commonwealth Games, Junior World Cups, and major Asian tournaments such as three Asian Games, multiple Asia Cups, and Asian Champions Trophies.

"FIH proudly announces the recipients of the FIH Hockey Stars Awards -- Umpire of the Year category, celebrating the individuals whose professionalism, dedication, and excellence have shaped the highest standards of international hockey officiating," the world body said in a statement.

"Raghu Prasad receives the Male Umpire of the Year Award in recognition of a remarkable 23-year international career defined by consistency, resilience, and excellence. Since his debut in 2003, Raghu has officiated across all continents and at every major tournament, including four FIH Hockey World Cups and three Olympic Games-a record few can match."

Raghu's enduring success reflects his exceptional fitness, sharp decision-making, and leadership on the field, the FIH said.

"His professionalism and humility have earned him immense respect within the global hockey community. As he nears the close of his illustrious umpiring journey, Raghu's impact continues to inspire a new generation of officials dedicated to upholding the integrity and spirit of the game."

 

The Female Umpire of the Year went to Irene Presenqui of Argentina.

The recipients of the FIH Umpire of the Year Awards are selected by the FIH Umpiring Committee.

In Olympic and FIH Hockey World Cup years, the FIH Umpire of the Year title is awarded to the umpire who, in the opinion of the FIH Umpiring Committee, has delivered the highest level of performance across the period.

In non-Olympic and non-World Cup years, recipients may also be recognised for their broader or long-term contributions to the world of hockey umpiring.

"Both Irene Presenqui and Raghu Prasad embody the excellence, fairness, and dedication that define international hockey umpiring. Their achievements not only elevate the standard of officiating but also highlight the crucial role umpires play in shaping the sport's future," the FIH said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Guwahati Test: Who Will Replace Gill?
Guwahati Test: Who Will Replace Gill?
Shafali wants to add more gloss to her trophy cabinet!
Shafali wants to add more gloss to her trophy cabinet!
'More Games Would Be Prudent For IPL'
'More Games Would Be Prudent For IPL'
'Cannot win everyday': Star shooter Manu Bhaker admits
'Cannot win everyday': Star shooter Manu Bhaker admits
Deaflympics: India's air rifle mixed teams win gold, bronze
Deaflympics: India's air rifle mixed teams win gold, bronze

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kanda Bhajji: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

8 Nations Drinking The Most Scotch

webstory image 3

10 Nations With The Most Women In Parliament

VIDEOS

Delhi pollution not from Punjab, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann wind direction makes it impossible2:52

Delhi pollution not from Punjab, says Punjab CM Bhagwant...

India pushes affordable GPUs Jitin Prasada on Governments plans for usage Of AI0:40

India pushes affordable GPUs Jitin Prasada on Governments...

Congress MP Shafi Parambil opposes SIR, warns of political pressure on officials2:14

Congress MP Shafi Parambil opposes SIR, warns of...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO