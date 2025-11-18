India's Raghu Prasad Is World's Best Hockey Umpire!

IMAGE: Raghu Prasad's enduring success reflects his exceptional fitness, sharp decision-making, and leadership on the field, the FIH said. Photograph: Hockey India/X

India's Raghu Prasad was on Tuesday named the FIH Male Umpire of the Year 2025 by the International Hockey Federation for "professionalism, dedication, and excellence" in officiating matches.

With 198 international umpiring caps and 33 video umpire appointments, Prasad is poised to achieve a historic milestone at the 2025 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia, where he will become the first-ever Asian umpire to reach 200 international caps.

His extensive experience includes the FIH Hockey Pro League, Commonwealth Games, Junior World Cups, and major Asian tournaments such as three Asian Games, multiple Asia Cups, and Asian Champions Trophies.

"FIH proudly announces the recipients of the FIH Hockey Stars Awards -- Umpire of the Year category, celebrating the individuals whose professionalism, dedication, and excellence have shaped the highest standards of international hockey officiating," the world body said in a statement.

"Raghu Prasad receives the Male Umpire of the Year Award in recognition of a remarkable 23-year international career defined by consistency, resilience, and excellence. Since his debut in 2003, Raghu has officiated across all continents and at every major tournament, including four FIH Hockey World Cups and three Olympic Games-a record few can match."

"His professionalism and humility have earned him immense respect within the global hockey community. As he nears the close of his illustrious umpiring journey, Raghu's impact continues to inspire a new generation of officials dedicated to upholding the integrity and spirit of the game."

The Female Umpire of the Year went to Irene Presenqui of Argentina.

The recipients of the FIH Umpire of the Year Awards are selected by the FIH Umpiring Committee.

In Olympic and FIH Hockey World Cup years, the FIH Umpire of the Year title is awarded to the umpire who, in the opinion of the FIH Umpiring Committee, has delivered the highest level of performance across the period.

In non-Olympic and non-World Cup years, recipients may also be recognised for their broader or long-term contributions to the world of hockey umpiring.

"Both Irene Presenqui and Raghu Prasad embody the excellence, fairness, and dedication that define international hockey umpiring. Their achievements not only elevate the standard of officiating but also highlight the crucial role umpires play in shaping the sport's future," the FIH said.