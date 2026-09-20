India's Quimcy D'Souza Misses Teqball Bronze In Double Heartbreak

Indian teqball sensation Quimcy D'Souza showcased incredible resilience and skill, narrowly missing out on two bronze medals in women's singles and mixed doubles, highlighting India's promising future in the rapidly growing sport.

Key Points Indian teqball player Quimcy D'Souza narrowly missed bronze medals in both women's singles and mixed doubles.

D'Souza lost her women's singles bronze match 0-2 (11-12, 11-12) to Japan's Yuina Sakamoto after a controversial point.

She then, with Mohamed Anas Beg, lost the mixed doubles bronze match 0-2 (9-12, 6-12) against Vietnam.

D'Souza played back-to-back matches despite suffering a back spasm and gluteus muscle strain, requiring medical attention.

Her valiant performance, despite the physical toll, underscores India's emerging potential in the sport of teqball.

Despite playing back-to-back matches with a gap of just five minutes, India's Quimcy D'Souza was almost on the verge of making history in the hitherto unknown sport of teqball but lost both her women's singles and mixed double bronze medal matches here on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Quimcy pushed the Japanese world No. 7 Yuina Sakamoto to the limit in the women's singles bronze-medal match, going down 0-2 (11-12, 11-12) to miss a podium finish.

Just five minutes later, she turned up again at the same arena along with Mohamed Anas Beg for another shot at a historic medal in the newly introduced sport. They, however, lost the mixed doubles bronze-medal match against Vietnam's Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen and Gia Ngih Trinh 0-2 (9-12 6-12).

The match was played in a best-of-three sets format, with the first player to win two sets taking the contest.

Quimcy's Injury and Resilience

Quimcy, who was born in Mumbai but currently settled in Bengaluru, had to be given medical attention in the mixed doubled match after the Indian duo was trailing 6-9 in the second game. After around 15 minutes, the match restarted with Quimcy playing with a strap wrapped on her waist.

Her physio told PTI later that she had suffered back spasm and gluteus muscle strain during the first match (singles).

The Singles Match Controversy

The Indian duo did not have much chance in the mixed doubles match, but Quimcy was unlucky in her women's singles match.

She had a set point in the opening game and then raced to a 10-8 lead in the second as she looked to force a decider. She even saved a match point and served a winner, only to commit a foul that handed Sakamoto the match.

When scoreline was tied at 11-11, Quimcy made fantastic effort, sending the ball down crosscourt and she thought she had won it.

But the match official gave the point to her opponent. A win in the first game would have given Quimcy the psychological advantage.