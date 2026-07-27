India's Protistha Samanta Finishes Seventh In Commonwealth Games Gymnastics Vault

Indian gymnast Protistha Samanta showcased her talent at the Commonwealth Games, securing a respectable seventh position in the highly competitive women's vault final.

IMAGE: Protistha Samanta finished 7th with a total score of 12.883. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Indian gymnast Protistha Samanta finished seventh in the women's vault final.

Samanta, 22, from West Bengal, averaged 12.883 in the competition.

Canada's Lia-Monica Fontaine won the gold medal in the event.

England's Abigail Martin secured silver, and Wales' Abigail Roper took bronze.

India's Protistha Samanta finished seventh in the women's vault final of artistic gymnastics competition at the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

The 22-year-old from West Bengal, who had qualified seventh for the eight-woman final, averaged 12.883 after scoring 12.700 on her first vault and 12.666 on her second.

Canada's Lia-Monica Fontaine clinched the gold medal with a commanding display. Fontaine, the top qualifier, successfully retained her lead in the final, averaging 14.000 from scores of 14.000 and 13.600.

England's Abigail Martin claimed the silver medal with 13.799, while Wales' Abigail Roper took bronze with 13.433.