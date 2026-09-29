Parveen And Ankush Eye Gold, Narender Bags Bronze At Asian Games

Indian boxers Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal have stormed into the gold medal bouts, while Narender Berwal secured a bronze, significantly boosting India's medal tally at the ongoing Asian Games.

Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

Key Points Parveen Hooda (65kg) and Ankush Panghal (80kg) have secured spots in the gold medal bouts at the Asian Games.

Narender Berwal (+90kg) earned a bronze medal, his second consecutive Asian Games bronze.

Parveen Hooda's achievement makes her only the third Indian female boxer to reach an Asian Games final, overcoming a past suspension.

Indian boxers have collectively surpassed their four-medal haul from the previous edition, with six pugilists reaching medal rounds.

Ankush Panghal demonstrated a strong performance, defeating reigning world champion Fazliddin Erkinboev.

India's Parveen Hooda (65kg) and Ankush Panghal (80kg) stormed into the boxing gold medal bouts with semifinal wins while Narender Berwal (+90kg) signed off with a bronze medal at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

India's Boxing Stars Advance To Finals

Parveen defeated China's Li Shu 5-0 in the 65kg semifinal, before Ankush came from behind to out-punch reigning 75kg world champion Uzbekistan's Fazliddin Erkinboev 4-1 to book his place in the 80kg summit clash.

The seasoned Narender, however, went down 0-5 to Kazakhstan's reigning super heavyweight world champion Aibek Oralbay in the +90kg semifinal.

Narender thus added another Asian Games bronze medal to his kitty, having made a semifinal exit in China in 2023.

With the win, Parveen, whose bronze medal from the previous edition was taken away after the International Testing Agency (ITA) suspended her for 22 months for a whereabouts failure, has now surpassed her performance at Hangzhou.

She has also become only the third Indian female boxer to reach the final after the legendary MC Mary Kom, who won the title in 2014, and Lovlina Borgohain, who clinched silver in the previous edition.

Indian boxers have already bettered their four-medal haul from the previous edition, with six pugilists securing medal-round entries here.