Para Asian Games: India's Athletes Ready To Conquer Medals

India's Para Asian Games contingent received a grand send-off, with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launching the new Team India jersey and inspiring athletes like flag bearer Pramod Bhagat to aim for gold at the continental showpiece in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India's Para Asian Games contingent received a formal send-off on Thursday, with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launching the new Team India jersey.

Para-badminton star Pramod Bhagat was named the flag bearer for the Indian contingent.

Sports Minister Mandaviya urged para-athletes to focus on winning medals for the country, assuring them of full government support.

Head coach Satyanarayana expressed confidence in India's medal prospects, particularly in para-athletics, despite a reduced quota of 60 athletes.

Discus thrower Suvarna Raj and flag bearer Pramod Bhagat both expressed strong determination to win medals at the upcoming Games.

India's Para Asian Games contingent received a formal send-off on Thursday ahead of the continental showpiece in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launching the new Team India jersey at a ceremony organised by the Paralympic Committee of India.

The ceremony began with the traditional lighting of the lamp and was attended by prominent para-athletes, including Paralympic medallists Simran Sharma, Preeti Pal and Kapil Parmar, besides para-archer Rakesh Kumar and para-powerlifter Ashok Kumar.

Para-badminton star Pramod Bhagat was named the flag bearer of the Indian contingent for the Games. PCI president Devendra Jhajharia, chairperson Payal Kanodia and head coach Satyanarayana were also present.

Minister Mandaviya's Inspiring Address

Mandaviya hailed the para-athletes for overcoming challenges and urged them to now focus on winning medals for the country.

"Para-athletes are those young people who have already won the battle of life. It is not a small thing to challenge nature and move ahead," Mandaviya said.

"You have already won the journey of life. But now, you also have to conquer the journey of medals."

Mandaviya said athletes were receiving the necessary support from the government, federations and the Indian Olympic Association.

"Today, our athletes, whether para-athletes or able-bodied athletes, have no shortage of support. From the government, from the federation, from the Olympic Association - whatever support is needed is available to them. The government stands firmly behind them," he said.

Drawing an analogy with the Mahabharata, Mandaviya urged the athletes to remain focused on their targets.

"We have to identify our target with passion, commitment and dedication. We have to be successful. We have to win," he said.

"And athletes never lose. Either they win or they learn."

Coaching Staff Confident Despite Quota Reduction

Head coach Satyanarayana expressed confidence in India's medal prospects, particularly in para-athletics, while acknowledging the difficult selection process after the quota was reduced from 130 to 60.

"We will get medals till 95. In athletics, the number of athletes in the contingent is 60. Not even one will be less. Keep this in mind. That is why we have conducted the selection process very well," he said.

"The athletes are also very confident. All of them are fit. Para athletics is starting from the 19th, and from the 19th, we will start with the gold medal."

Satyanarayana said the reduced quota had left several athletes disappointed but maintained that those selected had made the team on merit.

"This time the quota has been reduced. It was 130 quota, and from 130 we have come down to 60. Seventy people have been cut. If someone had it in his mind that, 'I am fourth, I will be selected', but he was not selected, then there is bound to be disappointment," he said.

"We have also made a lot of effort. I have pain from inside, that is why I have pain. But whoever is making the team has real talent. He has the eligibility. I do not have that much quota. That is why we have had to leave some athletes out."

Athletes Aim For Gold And Triple-Digit Medals

Discus thrower Suvarna Raj said an injury six months ago had briefly raised doubts about her participation but she now feels confident of winning a medal.

"They have made me so strong that this time I promise that I will get a medal," she said.

Suvarna also backed India to return with a three-figure medal tally despite the smaller contingent.

"The medal tally will remain in the triple digits, don't worry, and it will also increase in the triple digits. You see, last time we reached 120, this time we are going to 60, but still we are promising that we will come back in the triple digits," she said.

Bhagat, who was named flag bearer, said the honour was particularly special after a difficult period in his career.

"Definitely, there are ups and downs in life, and I have gone through a tough time. But finally, it is said that after sorrow comes happiness. My hurdles have been overcome, and finally, I have been made a flag bearer, which is a very big thing in itself," he said.

Bhagat also said that he would aim for gold at the Games.

"Definitely, all of you have the hope that when Pramod Bhagat goes, he will get gold. I will try not to disappoint you. My preparation is very good, and I will try to get gold for all of you," he said.