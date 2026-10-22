Indian Tennis Stars Advance To Mumbai Open Quarterfinals

Discover how Indian tennis talents like Arnav Paparkar, Karan Singh, and Digvijay Pratap Singh dominated their matches to secure spots in the Mumbai Open ITF Men's M25 Tennis Championship quarterfinals on Thursday.

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Key Points Arnav Paparkar, Karan Singh, and Digvijay Pratap Singh reached the Mumbai Open ITF Men's M25 Tennis Championship quarterfinals on Thursday.

Paparkar defeated Thanapet Chanta, while third seed Karan beat Adil Kalyanpur in straight sets.

Fourth seed Digvijay Pratap Singh won a tough three-set match against Adhithya Ganesan.

Sidharth Rawat and Chirag Duhan also secured their spots in the singles quarterfinals.

In doubles, SD Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha advanced to the semifinals.

Arnav Paparkar, Karan Singh, and Digvijay Pratap Singh were among the Indians to reach the quarterfinals of the Mumbai Open ITF Men's M25 Tennis Championship here on Thursday.

Key Victories In Singles And Doubles

Paparkar defeated Thailand's Thanapet Chanta 6-2 6-4 to make the final eight, while third seed Karan defeated Adil Kalyanpur 6-1 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Fourth seed Digvijay battled hard to overcome USA's Adhithya Ganesan in a three-set encounter, winning 6-3 4-6 7-5.

USA's sixth seed Samir Banerjee also secured a straight-set victory, defeating India's Samarth Sahita 6-3 6-2.

India's seventh seed Sidharth Rawat advanced after overcoming Suraj R Prabodh 7-6(5) 6-1, while Chirag Duhan also booked his place in the quarterfinals.

USA's second seed Garrett Johns was made to work hard by India's Manish Sureshkumar, with the former winning 7-6(6) 6-4 to progress to the last eight round.

In doubles, India's top-seeded combination of SD Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha defeated compatriots Aditya Balsekar and Rohan Mehra 7-6(6) 6-4.

The quarterfinals in singles category and semifinals of the doubles will be played on Friday.