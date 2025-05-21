India's newest pro boxer ready to dominate...

IMAGE: Simranjit Kaur, who finished second at the National Championship in the 65kg category in March, is the third Indian boxer to turn professional this year. Photograph: Simranjit Kaur/Instagram

Former World championship bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur has become the latest Indian boxer to turn professional.

The 29-year-old two-time Asian Championship medallist, who represented India in the Tokyo Olympics, decided to take the plunge by signing with former American professional boxer Roy Jones Jr. and Indian professional boxer Mandeep Jangra.

Simranjit, who finished second at the National Championship in the 65kg category in March, is the third Indian boxer to turn professional this year after World championship medallists Nishant Dev and Amit Panghal.

"I am very happy that my career is starting with such a promoter, who has given many star boxers to the world. Mandeep Jangra is already making the country proud in the professional ring and I will also try to get recognition for the country. Roy Jones Jr. is the best promoter and I will definitely take my career forward with him," Simranjit said.

With this move, Simranjit follows in the footsteps of 2008 Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh, Vikas Krishan, Sarita Devi and Neeraj Goyat, who also moved to professional boxing after a good run in the amateur circuit.