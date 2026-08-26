Home  » Sports » Mayank And Pratitee Lead India To Double Gold At Asian Junior Chess Championship

Mayank And Pratitee Lead India To Double Gold At Asian Junior Chess Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 26, 2026 15:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

India showcased its chess prowess by clinching both the Open and Girls titles at the Asian Junior Classical Chess Championship, with Mayank Chakraborty and Pratitee Bordoloi leading the charge to secure gold medals and significant FIDE norms.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy International Chess Federation/Twitter

Photograph: Kind Courtesy International Chess Federation/Twitter

Key Points

  • Mayank Chakraborty won the Open title with 7.5 points, securing gold and another Grandmaster norm.
  • Pratitee Bordoloi clinched the Girls title with 7.5 points, earning gold and a Woman Grandmaster norm.
  • India achieved a "golden double" at the Asian Junior Classical Chess Championship, winning both Open and Girls categories.
  • Indian players Daksh Goyal and Nivedita V C secured bronze medals, contributing to India's four-medal tally.
  • The championship was significant for players earning coveted FIDE titles and norms, including FIDE Master and International Master norms.

Mayank Chakraborty and Pratitee Bordoloi clinched the Open and Girls titles as India completed a memorable double at the Asian Junior Classical Chess Championship here on Wednesday.

Top seed Mayank lived up to his billing by finishing the nine-round Open Championship with 7.5 points to claim the gold medal. Russia's Artem Pingin secured the silver with seven points, while India's Daksh Goyal produced an impressive performance to take the bronze with 6.5 points.

 

India's Dominance And FIDE Titles

Pratitee completed the hosts' golden double by winning the Girls title with 7.5 points from nine rounds. Kazakhstan's Mariya Kholyavko finished just half a point behind to take the silver, while Nivedita V C secured the bronze with 6.5 points.

The championship also proved highly rewarding for several players who earned coveted FIDE titles and norms. Open champion Mayank, who is already GM-elect, added another Grandmaster norm through his title-winning performance. Bronze medallist Daksh Goyal earned the FIDE Master title as well as an International Master norm. Girls champion Pratitee earned the Woman International Master title and also secured a Woman Grandmaster norm. Silver medallist Mariya earned a WIM norm, while bronze medallist Nivedita also secured a WIM norm.

India's dominance was reflected in the overall medal tally, with the hosts capturing four of the six medals on offer in the Classical Championships -- two gold and two bronze.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

asian junior classical chess championshipmayank chakrabortypratitee bordoloichess gold medalfide titles

More From Rediff

Now, Tiangong Ultra Chinese robot runs 100m in 8.86 secs!

Now, Tiangong Ultra Chinese robot runs 100m in 8.86 secs!
Man United sign midfielder Carlos Baleba from Brighton

Man United sign midfielder Carlos Baleba from Brighton
'I'm a winner': Xavi promises Netherlands new energy

'I'm a winner': Xavi promises Netherlands new energy

Related Stories

Pratitee Bordoloi And Mayank Chakraborty Edge Closer To Asian Junior Chess Crowns

Pratitee Bordoloi And Mayank Chakraborty Edge Closer To Asian Junior Chess Crowns

Web Stories

Moto G Max Unveiled In India

Moto G Max Unveiled In India
iQOO Z11 Launched: Price, Key Features

iQOO Z11 Launched: Price, Key Features
5 Airports That Make Flying A Pleasure

5 Airports That Make Flying A Pleasure

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026