Mayank And Pratitee Lead India To Double Gold At Asian Junior Chess Championship

India showcased its chess prowess by clinching both the Open and Girls titles at the Asian Junior Classical Chess Championship, with Mayank Chakraborty and Pratitee Bordoloi leading the charge to secure gold medals and significant FIDE norms.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy International Chess Federation/Twitter

Key Points Mayank Chakraborty won the Open title with 7.5 points, securing gold and another Grandmaster norm.

Pratitee Bordoloi clinched the Girls title with 7.5 points, earning gold and a Woman Grandmaster norm.

India achieved a "golden double" at the Asian Junior Classical Chess Championship, winning both Open and Girls categories.

Indian players Daksh Goyal and Nivedita V C secured bronze medals, contributing to India's four-medal tally.

The championship was significant for players earning coveted FIDE titles and norms, including FIDE Master and International Master norms.

Mayank Chakraborty and Pratitee Bordoloi clinched the Open and Girls titles as India completed a memorable double at the Asian Junior Classical Chess Championship here on Wednesday.

Top seed Mayank lived up to his billing by finishing the nine-round Open Championship with 7.5 points to claim the gold medal. Russia's Artem Pingin secured the silver with seven points, while India's Daksh Goyal produced an impressive performance to take the bronze with 6.5 points.

India's Dominance And FIDE Titles

Pratitee completed the hosts' golden double by winning the Girls title with 7.5 points from nine rounds. Kazakhstan's Mariya Kholyavko finished just half a point behind to take the silver, while Nivedita V C secured the bronze with 6.5 points.

The championship also proved highly rewarding for several players who earned coveted FIDE titles and norms. Open champion Mayank, who is already GM-elect, added another Grandmaster norm through his title-winning performance. Bronze medallist Daksh Goyal earned the FIDE Master title as well as an International Master norm. Girls champion Pratitee earned the Woman International Master title and also secured a Woman Grandmaster norm. Silver medallist Mariya earned a WIM norm, while bronze medallist Nivedita also secured a WIM norm.

India's dominance was reflected in the overall medal tally, with the hosts capturing four of the six medals on offer in the Classical Championships -- two gold and two bronze.