India's League Of Legends Squad Set For Asian Games 2026 Challenge

India's League of Legends team is poised to make its mark at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, facing tough competition in Group B against esports powerhouses like South Korea.

Key Points India's six-member League of Legends team will compete at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The Indian team is in Group B with strong contenders like 2022 Asian Games champions South Korea, Chinese Taipei, and Hong Kong.

The tournament schedule includes group stages on September 29-30, semifinals on October 1, and the final on October 2.

The team comprises captain Akshaj Shenoy (Kat Bot), Aakash Shandilya (Infi), Mihir Ranjan (Lotus), Sanindhya Malik (Deadcorporal), Ahmed Shahid (Nero), and Rahul Bisht (Bob), all from S8UL Esports.

League of Legends is a 5v5 team-based strategy game emphasizing teamwork, strategy, and decision-making.

India's six-member League of Legends team will compete at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with a mix of returning players and new additions to the national setup. India is in Group B alongside 2022 Asian Games champions South Korea, runners-up Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong. The group stage is scheduled for September 29 and 30, followed by the semifinals on October 1 and the final on October 2.

Understanding League Of Legends And India's Squad

League of Legends is a 5v5 team-based strategy game in which players control unique characters, known as champions, and work together to destroy the opposing team's Nexus, the central structure in their base. Each team has five roles, namely Top, Jungle, Mid, ADC and Support, with each serving a different function. Players earn gold during a match to purchase items that strengthen their champions, making teamwork, strategy and decision-making central to the game.

India's contingent features captain Akshaj Shenoy (Kat Bot), Aakash Shandilya (Infi), Mihir Ranjan (Lotus), Sanindhya Malik (Deadcorporal), Ahmed Shahid (Nero), and Rahul Bisht (Bob), all of whom compete for S8UL Esports, a global esports and gaming organisation.