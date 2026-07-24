Indian Bowlers Shine With Consecutive Wins In Glasgow

India's lawn bowls team is making waves at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, securing impressive victories in both the women's pairs and men's singles events, demonstrating their growing prowess on the international stage.
India produced a dominant display to register their second successive victory in the lawn bowls women's pairs event, while Putul Sonowal dug deep to edge past Falkland Islands' Cecil Alexander in a tense tie-break during the second round of the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.The Indian pair of Rupa Rani Tirkey (lead) and Pinki Singh (skip) beat the South Africans 2-0 (6-4, 7-5) in their second match in Section B at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) Hall 3.The South Africans Thabelo Muvhango (lead) and Jacqui Janse van Rensburg (skip) put up a gritty fight but found the Indians too good on the day. The Indian pair currently tops section B standings.On Thursday, the Indians had beaten Malta in a tense tie-break in their opening match. They won the first set 7-1 but the Maltese duo of Rebecca Louise Rixon (lead) and Connie-Leigh Rixon (skip) fought back to take the second set 3-4.In the nervy tie-break, the Indians were lagging behind their opponents before Pinky sent down a fine effort in the last bowl to win the match.
Key Points
- India's women's pairs team, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh, achieved their second consecutive victory at the Commonwealth Games, defeating South Africa 2-0.
- The Indian duo currently leads Section B, having also secured a crucial tie-break win against Malta in their opening match.
- Assam Police officer Putul Sonowal advanced in the men's singles event, winning a challenging tie-break against Cecil Alexander of the Falkland Islands.
- Sonowal's victory follows his impressive first-round win against reigning world champion Ryan Bester, showcasing India's strong individual performances.
- The article highlights the roles of 'Skip' and 'Lead' in lawn bowls, providing insight into the team dynamics and strategy.