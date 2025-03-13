HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Malvika crashes out of All England Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
Last updated on: March 13, 2025 18:33 IST

IMAGE: India's Malvika Bansod lost to former world champion Akane Yamaguchi in the pre-quarterfinals. Photograph: BAI/X

India's women's singles campaign in the All England Championships ended with Malvika Bansod losing in straight games against two-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday.

World no. 3 Yamaguchi hardly broke a sweat to get the better of world No 28 Malvika 21-16, 21-13 in a contest that lasted just 33 minutes.

Yamaguchi has now extended her head-to-head record against Malvika to 4-0.

Earlier on Wednesday, two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu exited from the tournament after losing to Kim Ga Eun of South Korea 21-19, 13-21, 13-21.

Against Yamaguchi, Malvika struggled to adjust to the conditions, repeatedly hitting wide, long, and into the net to fall behind early. Despite a few unforced errors, Yamaguchi seized the advantage at the mid-game interval with a deft drop shot followed by an accurate placement.

The Indian shuttler managed to stay within striking distance till 13-15, but Yamaguchi soon surged ahead, earning a slew of game points before sealing the opening game as Malvika sent another shot wide.

The Japanese started the second game strongly, taking a 3-1 lead but Malvika fought back to level scores at 5-5 and later 8-8. However, her inconsistency returned, allowing Yamaguchi to go into the interval with a comfortable lead.

 

There was little resistance from Malvika after the change of ends, as Yamaguchi raced ahead, earning eight match points. She closed out the contest with a smash on her second opportunity. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
